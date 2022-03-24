Kindy Cottage Under New Management For 2022

The management of North Shore childcare centre Kindy Cottage has been passed over to Karen Raines and Sarah Murray after the pair bought the boutique kindergarten in early 2022.

Karen and Sarah both live locally and have been good friends for over a decade. They bring fresh ideas and a passion for early childhood education.

“We coincidentally met through Sarah’s Mum who was also and ECE teacher”, says Karen.

“We are very excited to take the reins at Kindy Cottage. Kindy Cottage is such a beloved institution among the Mairangi Bay community, and we are looking forward to build upon the wonderful work that the previous owners have done for the centre over the years”.

Kindy Cottage was founded in 2001 and has been servicing communities on the North Shore for over two decades. Located down a quiet residential street, the purpose-built centre is situated next to a reserve, and naturally shaded with beautiful native trees.

“It is the perfect learning environment”, says Sarah. “This was a big part of Kindy Cottage’s appeal to us. It is a calming, homely environment where children learn and grow, away from the hustle and bustle of the city”.

The pair were also drawn to the boutique nature of Kindy Cottage and the focus on a low student to teacher ratio.

“At some of the larger ECE centres, some kids can find themselves getting lost in the crowd. Our focus at Kindy Cottage is to create an environment where every child has a sense of belonging and feels comfortable to be their true self”.

Kindy Cottage is currently accepting new enrolments for 2022, offering childcare on the North Shore for children from 5 months to 5 years of age.

