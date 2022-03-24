Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Kindy Cottage Under New Management For 2022

Thursday, 24 March 2022, 4:08 pm
Press Release: Kindy Cottage

The management of North Shore childcare centre Kindy Cottage has been passed over to Karen Raines and Sarah Murray after the pair bought the boutique kindergarten in early 2022.

Karen and Sarah both live locally and have been good friends for over a decade. They bring fresh ideas and a passion for early childhood education.

“We coincidentally met through Sarah’s Mum who was also and ECE teacher”, says Karen.

“We are very excited to take the reins at Kindy Cottage. Kindy Cottage is such a beloved institution among the Mairangi Bay community, and we are looking forward to build upon the wonderful work that the previous owners have done for the centre over the years”.

Kindy Cottage was founded in 2001 and has been servicing communities on the North Shore for over two decades. Located down a quiet residential street, the purpose-built centre is situated next to a reserve, and naturally shaded with beautiful native trees.

“It is the perfect learning environment”, says Sarah. “This was a big part of Kindy Cottage’s appeal to us. It is a calming, homely environment where children learn and grow, away from the hustle and bustle of the city”.

The pair were also drawn to the boutique nature of Kindy Cottage and the focus on a low student to teacher ratio.

“At some of the larger ECE centres, some kids can find themselves getting lost in the crowd. Our focus at Kindy Cottage is to create an environment where every child has a sense of belonging and feels comfortable to be their true self”.

Kindy Cottage is currently accepting new enrolments for 2022, offering childcare on the North Shore for children from 5 months to 5 years of age.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Kindy Cottage on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Westpac: Jobs Are Plentiful, But Earnings Not Keeping Pace With Inflation
The Westpac McDermott Miller Employment Confidence Index rose 6.6 points in the March quarter to a level of 113.5. This is the highest reading for the index since June 2019... More>>


Consumer NZ: The Majority Of New Zealanders Are Driving Less To Counter Costly Fuel Prices
A fuel pricing poll by Consumer NZ found four out of five respondents (or 81 percent) are driving less due to the price of petrol and diesel hitting painful levels. “With the price of fuel past $3 a litre in most parts of the country, it's inevitable that we're seeing many New Zealanders looking to minimise their driving... More>>

Commerce Commission: Businesses Warned About The Consequences Of Cartels
Businesses are being reminded that agreements they reach with their competitors can result in imprisonment, in the latest education campaign from the Commerce Commission... More>>


Consumer NZ: Global Pressure To Rein In Buy Now Pay Later Services
Consumer advocates from nine countries, including New Zealand, have teamed up to target legal loopholes that enable buy now pay later (BNPL) businesses to avoid credit regulation... More>>



LAWA: Scientists Release Updated Summary Of NZ Groundwater Quality
This World Water Day, New Zealand scientists are drawing attention to the precious resource of freshwater stored under the ground as part of a global effort to raise awareness of groundwater... More>>


Fonterra: Reports Its Interim Results
Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited today announced its 2022 Interim Results which show the Co-op has delivered a half year Profit After Tax of NZ$364 million... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 