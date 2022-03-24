Carpet Cleaning Services In Wellington

Looking to bring an elegant touch to your living room?

Place an ivory coloured long rug from under the sofas running past the room entrance.



To make your bedroom more cosy and homely, add a rug that matches your furniture by the bed. You can even spruce up your formal sitting area with an intricately woven carpet that adds texture to the floor.

Yes! Carpets and rugs really make it that simple to elevate your interiors and achieve the look you are going for.

In addition to making your space look good, carpets also play many functional roles. If you have children in the house, you’ll usually find them sprawled on a rug eating, playing, or even sleeping comfortably. Further, they keep the house warm and your feet clean! The benefits of carpets are many, and its demands? Just one!

They need to be kept clean. Carpets and rugs serve you best when they're clean. It isn't enough to run a vacuum cleaner over them, because unlike a wooden, tiled, or marbled floor, a carpet can lock germs and dirt that are not as easy to clean.

Not convinced? Read further.



Five Benefits of Getting a Carpet Cleaned Professionally

Safeguards Against Allergic Reactions

The most common allergies we suffer from are - dust mites, animal dander (flakes of animal hair or skin), pollen, and mould. Unfortunately, a carpet or a rug can be a host to all of these allergens if not well-kept and cleaned.

If you find yourself sneezing every time you enter the carpeted room in your house, it’s probably a sign to book yourself a carpet cleaning service.

Professional carpet cleaners like those in NexDo are trained to deep clean rugs and pull out all gunk that might settle in between the weaves of a carpet. These are usually impossible to remove by the common vacuum cleaner because of how deeply locked in they might be.

Saves (a Tonne) of Time

With to-do lists taking over our weekend, we often fight to take a breather, indulge in some self-care, and rest our feet. The last thing we need to add to our list of tasks is “carpet cleaning.”

If we were to give our carpets and rugs a deep clean, we’d have to spend at least 5-6 hours depending on the number and size of our rugs. That doesn’t include the time and money spent researching on cleaning products, buying, and trying them out. Further, since most of us aren’t trained in carpet cleaning, the output isn’t guaranteed to be of highest quality either.

Hence, carpet cleaning is just one of those things that are best left to the professionals. They are easy to book, time and cost efficient considering they carry all their equipment and guarantee positive results!



Cuts Odour

Have you ever entered an old hotel room and been attacked by a strong musty smell that tickles your nose? That’s probably the smell seeping out of the carpeted floor that hasn’t been deep-cleaned in a while. We often grow accustomed to odour and don’t realise it until someone from the outside walks in and points it out to us.

Carpets and rugs can trap a lot of dirt in their thick weaves which grow mouldy and stale over time. Once decayed these trapped materials let out an unpleasant odour that takes over the room. Regular deep-cleaning of carpets prevents dirt from settling in and thus, odour from sneaking out.

Pet and Baby-Proofs Your Home

If you have kids or pets living in your home, you might notice that they spend most of their day playing in the room with the largest rug. Since they spend so much time so close to the rugs, it is important we keep the rugs clean.

Rugs that haven’t been deep cleaned are a host of allergens that might irritate a baby or a pet’s immune system faster than they affect an adult’s. The best way to baby-proof your carpets and rugs is to get them deep cleaned professionally. Once they’re washed, dried, and cleaned they’ll make for the best playmats you could have asked for.

Extends Carpet’s Life

Last but not the least, carpets are expensive, and we must care for them enough to ensure they last us our lifetime. It is very normal to have food stains, mud stains, and drink stains in your rugs - things fall, blame gravity! But what is also the normal thing to do next, is to get your carpets deep cleaned regularly to remove these stubborn stains.

Further, trapped dirt might make your rugs and carpets stiff. To keep them as soft as they were on day 1, we must use carpet-cleaning products that restores freshness and cleans sticky substances that layer up over years reducing the lifespan of these woven treasures.

All in all, professional carpet cleaning services are a boon in disguise!



Easy to Book Service in Wellington

NexDo's cleaning services are convenient for residents with big families or busy jobs. Cleaning professionals at NexDo visit your home at time slots preferred by you to prioritise your schedule and comfort. Further they guarantee results for their services.

How Can I book NexDo’s Carpet Cleaning Services?

It’s a simple 5 step process!

1. Log in. If you aren’t a member you can also sign-up.

2. Select your location.

3. Select which services you’d like NexDo to cover.

4. Choose your date and time preferences.

5. Book and pay!

Put your legs up and enjoy a well-earned break as we leave your home cleaner and cosier than ever before.

