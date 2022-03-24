Autumn Wine And Food Pairings

As we prepare for the Autumn months, leaves begin to change and we’re lucky enough to enjoy a new variety of the delicious in-season fruits and vegetables.

Autumn is a time for our tastes to turn to hearty vegetables and comfort food. Some days are still warm enough to get your friends and family together for an al fresco lunch at home and nothing beats an Autumn BBQ with seasonal ingredients, great conversation and a glass of wine in hand.

So why not make one of your favourite seasonal meals even more amazing by pairing it with the perfect Villa Maria wine? We’ve pulled together some delicious recipe ideas to spice things up this season.

For those of you looking for a comforting and elegant date night meal, look no further. Amelia Ferrier’s Creamy Mushroom, Fennel and Chicken Pappardelle dish is packed with fragrant thyme, mushrooms and creamy mascarpone to create the perfect sauce for the golden, juicy chicken. Pairing this dish with a Villa Maria Reserve Pinot Noir is sure to keep things rich and tasteful, especially with its bright floral aromas.

Amelia Ferrier x Creamy Mushroom & Chicken Pappardelle

In the mood for an al fresco style lunch? Friend of Villa Maria, Tabitha Lorck, or best known as FatTab, has created the perfect spread for you to share with friends and family. Starting off with a delightful baked cheese dish and finishing off with a tasty roast chicken and seasonal veggies. What more could you ask for? Wanting to elevate this recipe? Then perhaps give a Villa Maria Cellar Selection Chardonnay a go, fresh and fragrant but allows each element to shine in all its glory.

Tabitha Lorck x Roast Chicken & Seasonal Veggies

If a veggie-based meal is more your fancy, Nicola Easterby has whipped up a Ricotta Gnudi with a Brown Butter, Sage and Hazelnuts dish. The perfect recipe for those cooler Autumn nights. You could take things up a notch by pairing this mouthwatering dish with a fresh glass of Villa Maria’s EarthGarden Chardonnay to bring out the creaminess of the ricotta, a match made in heaven.

Nicola Easterby x Gnudi Sage Brown Butter

And what’s more, Villa Maria wines are available for online orders and in supermarkets nationwide, so you’ll be able to pick up a bottle on your next visit.

