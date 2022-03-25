Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Export Deal To See NZ Wool Carpet Used In $1bn New York Skyscraper

Friday, 25 March 2022, 7:22 am
Press Release: Bremworth

A Kiwi company has secured a US export contract to supply one of New York’s tallest skyscrapers with its wool flooring product.

The $1.1 billion Brooklyn Tower will be home to hundreds of the city’s elite and will stand at 327 metres when it opens later this year, making it one of the world’s tallest residential buildings.

The new contract will see Bremworth supply over 3,000sqm of wool carpet for the 93 storey, supertall skyscraper and is one of the company’s largest ever installations of its natural fibre product in the US.[1]

The North American deal is the highest profile commercial contract for the company since Bremworth’s wool carpets were used in the refurbishment of dozens of US retail outlets owned by Cartier, the luxury French jewellery maker.

Greg Smith, Bremworth CEO, says the contract is significant endorsement for the New Zealand wool industry.

“The landmark Brooklyn Tower will have 550 residential apartments with multi-million-dollar entry points and will stand over 100 metres taller than the next tallest building in this borough of New York.

“The selection of our wool carpet for this project is a testament to the quality of both New Zealand wool as well as Bremworth’s manufacturing capability and is set to help open other export opportunities in this market,” he says.

Smith says their New Zealand made product commands a price premium in the US market.

He says leveraging high profile installations such as the new Brooklyn skyscraper are necessary to help the company mitigate the impact of import tariffs that reduce their competitiveness in the US.

“We know that consumers have had the last couple of years to review their interiors as they have spent more time living and working at home.

“As a result, we are seeing a conscious shift towards making their surroundings a more natural environment - as part of an enhancement to their overall health and wellbeing.

“The US market has traditionally been dominated by synthetic carpets and as a natural fibre manufacturer from a country that is renowned for its environment and high standard of farming practices, this is creating a significant opportunity for us.

“Our wool carpet retails at a premium in North America, when compared to plastic based synthetic carpets which make up around 95% of carpet sold in that country.

“The use of Bremworth products in high profile installations such as the Brooklyn Tower and Cartier stores provide us with a unique marketing opportunity to grow our presence and exports of New Zealand wool in this lucrative market,” he says.

[1] A ‘supertall’ building is an occupied structure between 300 - 600 metres in height.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Bremworth on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Westpac: Jobs Are Plentiful, But Earnings Not Keeping Pace With Inflation
The Westpac McDermott Miller Employment Confidence Index rose 6.6 points in the March quarter to a level of 113.5. This is the highest reading for the index since June 2019... More>>


Consumer NZ: The Majority Of New Zealanders Are Driving Less To Counter Costly Fuel Prices
A fuel pricing poll by Consumer NZ found four out of five respondents (or 81 percent) are driving less due to the price of petrol and diesel hitting painful levels. “With the price of fuel past $3 a litre in most parts of the country, it's inevitable that we're seeing many New Zealanders looking to minimise their driving... More>>

Commerce Commission: Businesses Warned About The Consequences Of Cartels
Businesses are being reminded that agreements they reach with their competitors can result in imprisonment, in the latest education campaign from the Commerce Commission... More>>


Consumer NZ: Global Pressure To Rein In Buy Now Pay Later Services
Consumer advocates from nine countries, including New Zealand, have teamed up to target legal loopholes that enable buy now pay later (BNPL) businesses to avoid credit regulation... More>>



LAWA: Scientists Release Updated Summary Of NZ Groundwater Quality
This World Water Day, New Zealand scientists are drawing attention to the precious resource of freshwater stored under the ground as part of a global effort to raise awareness of groundwater... More>>


Fonterra: Reports Its Interim Results
Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited today announced its 2022 Interim Results which show the Co-op has delivered a half year Profit After Tax of NZ$364 million... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 