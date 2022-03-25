Export Deal To See NZ Wool Carpet Used In $1bn New York Skyscraper

A Kiwi company has secured a US export contract to supply one of New York’s tallest skyscrapers with its wool flooring product.

The $1.1 billion Brooklyn Tower will be home to hundreds of the city’s elite and will stand at 327 metres when it opens later this year, making it one of the world’s tallest residential buildings.

The new contract will see Bremworth supply over 3,000sqm of wool carpet for the 93 storey, supertall skyscraper and is one of the company’s largest ever installations of its natural fibre product in the US.[1]

The North American deal is the highest profile commercial contract for the company since Bremworth’s wool carpets were used in the refurbishment of dozens of US retail outlets owned by Cartier, the luxury French jewellery maker.

Greg Smith, Bremworth CEO, says the contract is significant endorsement for the New Zealand wool industry.

“The landmark Brooklyn Tower will have 550 residential apartments with multi-million-dollar entry points and will stand over 100 metres taller than the next tallest building in this borough of New York.

“The selection of our wool carpet for this project is a testament to the quality of both New Zealand wool as well as Bremworth’s manufacturing capability and is set to help open other export opportunities in this market,” he says.

Smith says their New Zealand made product commands a price premium in the US market.

He says leveraging high profile installations such as the new Brooklyn skyscraper are necessary to help the company mitigate the impact of import tariffs that reduce their competitiveness in the US.

“We know that consumers have had the last couple of years to review their interiors as they have spent more time living and working at home.

“As a result, we are seeing a conscious shift towards making their surroundings a more natural environment - as part of an enhancement to their overall health and wellbeing.

“The US market has traditionally been dominated by synthetic carpets and as a natural fibre manufacturer from a country that is renowned for its environment and high standard of farming practices, this is creating a significant opportunity for us.

“Our wool carpet retails at a premium in North America, when compared to plastic based synthetic carpets which make up around 95% of carpet sold in that country.

“The use of Bremworth products in high profile installations such as the Brooklyn Tower and Cartier stores provide us with a unique marketing opportunity to grow our presence and exports of New Zealand wool in this lucrative market,” he says.

[1] A ‘supertall’ building is an occupied structure between 300 - 600 metres in height.

© Scoop Media

