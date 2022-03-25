Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

NZ Tourism Reconnecting With The World In Innovative Online Event

Friday, 25 March 2022, 12:03 pm
Press Release: Tourism Industry Aotearoa

The tourism industry is excited to be reconnecting with the world in a series of online events next month which will virtually connect leading New Zealand tourism operators with almost 300 travel buyers from around the world.

Organised by Tourism Industry Aotearoa, the three TRENZ Connect Online events are a valuable opportunity for participants to talk business and get the latest updates on New Zealand reconnecting with the world, TIA Communications Manager Ann-Marie Johnson says.

“With the recent announcement that some of our international borders will reopen sooner than expected, the timing is perfect. We can capitalise on the border news and make sure New Zealand is right up on the international travel trade radar as a destination that’s open for business and ready to welcome manuhiri,” Ms Johnson says.

Featuring TIA’s new Chief Executive Rebecca Ingram as MC, the programme is a mixture of business-to-business appointments and presentations on topical issues from industry players, including Tourism New Zealand, Air New Zealand and Tourism Minister Stuart Nash.

The three online events start on 5 April and will connect New Zealand tourism businesses with international travel trade buyers from the Americas, UK/Europe and Asia/Australia.

Ms Johnson says despite New Zealand having had closed borders for around 730 days, there has been a great response, with the Asia/Australia event attracting almost 400 registrations.

“While nothing beats face-to-face interaction, the pandemic has taught us that virtual events are also a great way for people to connect.”

Registrations for the April events have now closed but eligible businesses who missed out this time will be able to take part in future events. They can also connect at any time with others who have posted their profiles on TRENZ Connect.

“The beauty of the TRENZ Connect platform is that it’s ‘always on’. It allows the international travel trade to access the details of New Zealand tourism businesses 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, no matter what time zone they are in. Participants can start a conversation by sending a message at any time. So all is not lost if you can’t make these particular events,” Ms Johnson says.

The events are part of TRENZ Connect, a digital marketplace launched by TIA last September to connect international market-ready New Zealand tourism operators with the international travel trade.

About TRENZ Connect www.trenzconnect.co.nz

TRENZ Connect is owned by the Tourism Industry New Zealand Trust, and managed by Tourism Industry Aotearoa in collaboration with Tourism New Zealand.

TRENZ Connect is designed to be a ‘legacy platform’, keeping New Zealand tourism operators connected with international buyers throughout the year, and supporting future physical TRENZ events.

TRENZ Connect has been developed with funding support from the New Zealand Government’s Regional Events Fund.

