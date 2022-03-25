Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

GO Rentals Expands Nationwide Network To Include Nelson

Friday, 25 March 2022, 5:22 pm
Press Release: GO Rentals

Kiwi-owned company GO Rentals is further expanding its network by opening an in-terminal branch at Nelson airport in November this year.

The new location in Nelson is part of the multi-award-winning company’s growth strategy by investing further into the South Island. GO Rentals plans to hire multiple people locally to support its Nelson branch.

Nelson is a key travel destination for tourists and GO Rentals will provide a fleet hand picked for optimal driving in the South Island where its average distance per rental by an overseas visitor is approximately 1400 km per hire. Rental options will include popular cars such as the luxurious and environmentally friendly Tesla Model 3, as well as a range of modern SUVs and 4WD vehicles to suit customer travel needs, that will perfect the Kiwi road trip experience.

Mark Thompson, Nelson Airport’s CEO, says “We are excited to welcome GO Rentals as an integral partner to Nelson Airport. GO Rentals will play an important role in the recovery of travel in New Zealand as we welcome back international and domestic travellers. With Nelson’s population increasing and tourism within the region expected to skyrocket, we are delighted to be able to offer a wider selection of car rental options to people wanting to explore the beauty of the South Island.”

Innovation is at the heart of the GO Rentals brand, providing a competitive edge for car rental customers. The GO Rentals App enhances customer’s experience, allowing users to check-in, pick-up and drop-off their car much more quickly by skipping the queue entirely, creating a seamless experience. Being in-terminal is an added benefit for GO customers.

James Dalglish, COO, GO Rentals

“Nelson is a key gateway to surrounding areas like the Abel Tasman, Golden Bay, and other breathtaking South Island locations,” says James Dalglish, Chief Operating Officer at GO Rentals. “GO is committed to innovation and investing in enlarging our network and improving our services. We have decided to hire locally at this crucial time, because we are confident about the future of New Zealand’s tourism industry.”

GO Rentals currently has branches in Auckland (City and Airport), Wellington, Christchurch, Dunedin and Queenstown. The addition of Nelson will bring the total number of locations to 7 branches nationwide and will make the GO Rentals network one of the strongest in New Zealand.

Whether you’re planning to visit the West Coast, the Kaikoura Peninsula or take a ferry from Picton to explore Wellington, GO Rentals will be ready to showcase their award-winning customer service and ensure your holiday gets off to a smooth start.

GO Rentals will be taking forward bookings at their Nelson branch from 25th March for trips from 1 November onwards.

