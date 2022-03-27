Cycling To The Office Comes With Risks!

Cycling to work is becoming an increasingly popular method for transporting yourself to the office or workplace. Many employers are openly supporting initiatives to get their employees out of cars and consider other transport forms.

Some employers wish to be seen by their employees as well as the public, to be supportive of environmentally friendly ideas, and having their employees on bicycles is one way to achieve this.

However, there are some things you need to think about before ditching that four-wheeler full of safety features and replacing it with a two-wheeler where there is nothing between you and the road, or that vehicle hurtling towards you!

Firstly, can you ride a bike?

If you didn’t learn as a child, you might need a few lessons in a space well away from traffic. And if you did ride a bike some years ago, your body has changed since then and getting your balance right might take a little longer than expected.

Second, make sure your bike is roadworthy. Did you buy it brand new, or did you get it second hand? Or is it the bike you last rode when you were 14 years old?

If the bike is not brand new, it makes sense to get it checked over by a bike mechanic. You don’t want the front wheel falling off in the middle of a busy intersection during rush hour traffic!

Now that the bike and your ability to ride it are up to scratch, what about some additional safety equipment?

The most important is a bike helmet. These can truly be a lifesaver.

Head injuries are the most common bicycle accidents, making up 25 – 50% of all cycling injuries and 60% of cycling deaths! Brain injuries can result in long-term repercussions that can destroy your enjoyment of life.

Having a powerful light is also important. Even if you are only using your bicycle to ride to and from work each day, in most parts of the world you will have mornings and early evenings when the natural lighting is poor.

What are you wearing?

Are you riding to work in your business suit? Do your work colleagues appreciate the odour of your sweaty clothing all day, every day?

Your normal office attire may not always be that easy to see when you are riding a bike.

You might get away with a fluorescent jacket over your work clothes.

Or you might want to wear different clothes when riding your bicycle. Think about bright colours or some sort of fluorescent coloured item to ensure you can be easily seen.

Make sure you know your road rules.

A mistake in a car might result in a few dents, but the same mistake on a bicycle could result in a Hospital visit, or worse, the Morgue!

The most common causes of bicycle accidents are:

Distracted drivers

Driving too closely to a cyclist

Speeding when cyclists are nearby

Not respecting a cyclist’s (or group of cyclists’) right to share the road

Unsafe lane changes without looking out for bikes

Running a red light or stop sign

Driving while drunk or impaired on drugs

Driving while fatigued.

Notice anything familiar about each of those causes?

They are all the result of vehicle drivers’ errors, not errors of cyclists. Learn more about common bicycle accident injuries at daveabels.com

So even if you follow all the road rules and have all the best safety equipment, you need to prepare for the unpredictable driving of all the other vehicles sharing the road with you.

As well as the head and brain injuries already mentioned, other common injuries received by cyclists include:

Neck and back injuries

Facial injuries

Hip injuries

Leg, knee, and foot injuries

Broken bones

Skin and soft tissue injuries, and

Internal injuries

None of these injuries is any fun!

If you do have an accident while cycling, you should always get yourself checked by your doctor or at a hospital, even if you believe you are OK.

Many injuries fail to appear for some time. For example, concussion symptoms sometimes occur a few days after an accident but can have long-term effects.

This is also an important step to take to ensure any legal avenues you wish to pursue have the best chance of being successful.

An attorney that specialises in bicycle accidents can help you claim compensation for damages like:

Medical bills

Surgery costs

Ambulance transportation

Physical therapy and rehabilitation

Loss of current and future wages

In-home care costs

Property damage

Pain and suffering

Loss of earning capacity

Permanent disability or disfigurement, and

Wrongful death.

You may believe that hopping on a bicycle as a means of transport is you doing your part to save the planet but save yourself first. Ensure you take all the appropriate safety steps to avoid serious injury or worse.

This way, cycling to work won’t be filled with stress and fear, and will instead be an enjoyable and healthy method of transport.

© Scoop Media

