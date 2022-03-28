Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Mobil Joins Energy Resources Aotearoa

Monday, 28 March 2022, 6:47 am
Press Release: Energy Resources Aotearoa

Energy Resources Aotearoa has proudly welcomed Mobil Oil New Zealand Limited (Mobil) as a ground-breaking new member, becoming the first downstream fuel wholesaler and retailer to join.

"This is another big step on our journey to represent the wider energy sector with a single voice," says chief executive John Carnegie.

"It means we can speak with authority on the energy system at all levels, from production all the way through to usage.

"It adds more weight to our work supporting a successful transition to lower emissions while ensuring energy is affordable and reliable for New Zealanders."

Mobil is New Zealand’s oldest oil company, having operated here in various forms since 1896. It supplies a nationwide retail service station network of 170 Mobil branded sites, of which approximately 121 are Mobil owned or leased. It also supplies a number of independent fuel retailers and operates six storage terminals.

"Mobil and Energy Resources Aotearoa are closely aligned in our commitment to responsibly meeting Aotearoa’s energy needs, while also reducing environmental impacts, including the risks of climate change," says Mobil lead country manager Andrew McNaught.

"Our membership reflects Mobil’s commitment to a vibrant, sustainable and successful energy sector that helps create a better Aotearoa as we transition to a lower emissions future."

..............................

Energy Resources Aotearoa now represents a wide range of energy intensive businesses, from distributors, retailers and users to explorers and producers.

New members over the last 12 months also include Genesis Energy, Methanex, Powerco, Oji Fibre Solutions, A S Harrison & Co, and SenateSHJ.

More information on Mobil Oil New Zealand Limited is available here.

