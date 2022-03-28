Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Open Finance To Benefit NZ Consumers – New Report

Monday, 28 March 2022, 8:54 am
Press Release: Make Lemonade

Open finance is tipped to become the standard for consumers' financial welfare and empowerment, according to a new Aotearoa fintech research report.

FinTechNZ executive director Jason Roberts says the huge opportunities for Kiwi businesses and consumers can’t be ignored; with open finance set to increase competition and innovation across many sectors.

“We are in the perfect position, with open finance in its infancy, to leverage this technology to help contribute to reducing financial exclusion and lay down the foundations for a strong digital economy.

“Open finance, if done right, provides an enormous opportunity to address inequities, both now and in the foreseeable future, helping Kiwis better manage their finances.

“Emerging fintech like open finance is redefining the way we borrow, lend, save, spend, store and transfer money. Disruptive technologies are revolutionising traditional financial services, creating new services for consumers and opportunities for start-up entrepreneurs and corporate innovators.”

FinTechNZ, part of the NZ Tech Alliance, is a not-for-profit that brings together New Zealand financial service providers, tech innovators, investor groups, government regulators, financial educators.

Open finance means individuals and businesses will be able to access and use any financial data supplied by them or created on their behalf by their provider, be that a bank, insurance company, utility or any firm that holds their financial transaction data.

The open finance research report will be launched by digital economy minister David Clark on Wednesday, March 30.

There is a low level of awareness and understanding in New Zealand about open finance and the benefits it offers. The research shows this needs to be improved, the report says.

Improvements in the connectivity of financial systems, computing power and data collection offer an opportunity to overcome New Zealand’s tyranny of distance and manoeuvre closer to the centre of the emerging framework of digital trade and finance.

Some of Aotearoa’s most successful international fintech’s are already leading the way, the research report says.

But fintech can only thrive when regulation allows it to. It’s critically important that New Zealand’s fintech ecosystem is set in a foundation of trust, clear rules around liability, terms of access and privacy, technical standards and collaboration with government.

The report says New Zealand has historically been at the forefront of equity, be it financial or otherwise, the path toward open finance presents less an obstacle than a continuation of our ability to adapt, lead and succeed in a new era of global digital transformation.

Roberts says open finance could make Aotearoa’s financial services industry more transparent, equitable and competitive and provide access to more products and solutions, even to those who are not digitally literate.

“Moreover, it provides compelling evidence in support of progressive and controlled adoption of open finance.”

Research participants wanted to see a bigger shake up and redesign of the finance system for the Aotearoa environment and consumers.

This is from values, ethics and accessibility through to co-design of algorithms, user interfaces, marketing and education about what open finance could offer. The pending consumer data rights legislation is expected to enable this.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Make Lemonade on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

NIWA: New National Rainfall Record Surpasses 56-year-old Record

This week’s torrential rains have set a new national rainfall record.
NIWA meteorologists say the 103 mm of rain from 4am-5am recorded at Maungatapere... More>>



Westpac: Jobs Are Plentiful, But Earnings Not Keeping Pace With Inflation
The Westpac McDermott Miller Employment Confidence Index rose 6.6 points in the March quarter to a level of 113.5. This is the highest reading for the index since June 2019... More>>


Consumer NZ: The Majority Of New Zealanders Are Driving Less To Counter Costly Fuel Prices
A fuel pricing poll by Consumer NZ found four out of five respondents (or 81 percent) are driving less due to the price of petrol and diesel hitting painful levels. “With the price of fuel past $3 a litre in most parts of the country, it's inevitable that we're seeing many New Zealanders looking to minimise their driving... More>>



BusinessNZ: Government’s Phone Off The Hook To FPA Concerns
The Government has taken its phone off the hook and is ignoring widespread opposition from New Zealand business owners and employees to its unlawful compulsory national pay agreements scheme, known as FPAs... More>>


Consumer NZ: Global Pressure To Rein In Buy Now Pay Later Services
Consumer advocates from nine countries, including New Zealand, have teamed up to target legal loopholes that enable buy now pay later (BNPL) businesses to avoid credit regulation... More>>



LAWA: Scientists Release Updated Summary Of NZ Groundwater Quality
This World Water Day, New Zealand scientists are drawing attention to the precious resource of freshwater stored under the ground as part of a global effort to raise awareness of groundwater... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 