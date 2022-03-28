Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Fastbase Stock Has Strong Potential To Soar In 2022

Monday, 28 March 2022, 7:33 pm
Press Release: ACN Newswire

NEW YORK, Mar 25, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - Deloitte's United States Economic Forecast Q1 2022 examines the impact of the crisis in Ukraine, persisting inflation, and the lingering effects of COVID-19 on the US economy. The good news is that the US economy's performance has been better than expected. People are getting back to work, corporate profits for Q3 are 21% above the pre-pandemic level and the increased adoption of technology has accelerated labor productivity growth.

Deloitte's baseline scenario anticipates the pandemic jump-starting the widespread adoption of technology leading to faster growth. Morgan Stanley is also positive about the potential growth of tech stocks given the recent underperformance.

Heading into Q2 of 2022, it's time to look at the next greater investments for 2022.

For investors seeking to enter the market before the rest of the world catches up, we have found a prospering young tech firm with a strong growth potential in 2022.

For investors looking for tech stocks with extraordinary growth potential, we suggest taking specific notice of one of the SaaS web analytics leaders, Fastbase Inc. (OTC:FBSE). Launched in 2016, Fastbase Inc. embodies one of the top public companies that we believe will have the strongest share price upside in 2022. Fastbase Inc. (www.fastbase.com) already achieved massive market success by providing more than 1 million companies, including Fortune 500 businesses and global brands, with invaluable website visitor data and consequently attracting the attention from large investment firms.

In the past 2 years the visionary company launched tech solutions to satisfy uncovered needs in the market. Only last year Fastbase launched Trustfeed.com, one of the biggest internet ventures within the field of customer experience and product review. This year Fastbase is squaring the circle by launching Leads Navigator, an ultimate leads generation solution. Leads Navigator will be a catalyst for financial growth in 2022 with a very strong revenue model.

Fastbase Inc recently announced acquiring 24.5% of Etheralabs LLC, (www.etheralabs.io) a New York City based Venture Lab and Ecosystem that is investing in, creating, and implementing disruptive technologies across the Blockchain landscape. This acquisition allows Fastbase to access the latest blockchain advances to empower its data distribution business and support the new Leads Navigator solution.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from ACN Newswire on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


NIWA: Glaciers Continue To Shrink This Year
The annual end-of-summer snowline survey of more than 50 South Island glaciers has revealed continued loss of snow and ice. Last week, scientists from NIWA, Victoria University of Wellington, and Department of Conservation took thousands of aerial photographs of glaciers... More>>

NIWA: New National Rainfall Record Surpasses 56-year-old Record

This week’s torrential rains have set a new national rainfall record.
NIWA meteorologists say the 103 mm of rain from 4am-5am recorded at Maungatapere... More>>



Westpac: Jobs Are Plentiful, But Earnings Not Keeping Pace With Inflation
The Westpac McDermott Miller Employment Confidence Index rose 6.6 points in the March quarter to a level of 113.5. This is the highest reading for the index since June 2019... More>>


National Road Carriers: Overseas Truck Drivers Needed To Fill Shortage
New Zealand urgently needs more overseas truck drivers to fill a growing shortage, says National Road Carriers Chief Operating Officer James Smith. “The people crisis is becoming glaringly obvious... More>>


BusinessNZ: Government’s Phone Off The Hook To FPA Concerns
The Government has taken its phone off the hook and is ignoring widespread opposition from New Zealand business owners and employees to its unlawful compulsory national pay agreements scheme, known as FPAs... More>>


Consumer NZ: Global Pressure To Rein In Buy Now Pay Later Services
Consumer advocates from nine countries, including New Zealand, have teamed up to target legal loopholes that enable buy now pay later (BNPL) businesses to avoid credit regulation... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 