PaySauce And Tātou Announce Integration For Horticulture Employers Across New Zealand

Tuesday, 29 March 2022, 9:36 am
Press Release: PaySauce

Employers in the horticulture industry can now save time and increase productivity thanks to a new integration between PaySauce (NZX:PYS), the payroll company on a mission to make it easy for employers to manage the human side of business and Tātou, the innovative app transforming workforce management for vineyards, orchards and farms.

The project sees both organisations supporting mutual customers with online training and joint promotions. Technically, the integration ensures efficient piece-rate data capture for accurate payroll.

“The integration is a natural extension of our mutual passion to increase business productivity, and give owners confidence to grow,” said Tātou CEO, Sidney Mazzi.

PaySauce CEO, Asantha Wijeyeratne agrees. “The sector’s been hard hit by the pandemic and is suffering critical labour shortages. We’re here to save business owners precious time - by reducing paper based processes and ensuring compliance - helping them be as productive and efficient as possible.”

The two companies also obsess about the mobile experience - critical for business owners literally ‘out in the field’. The Tātou app utilises a tablet to accrue information on employees and tasks, capturing payment data while creating a comprehensive picture of progress on individual sites and across the region or country. PaySauce offers employers one-click payroll processing, via their mobile.

New customers using the integration, who sign up to either service by the end of April will receive one month free.

For more information see https://www.paysauce.com/tatou/

