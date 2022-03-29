ProCare Appoints New General Manager Digital, Data And Technology

ProCare is delighted to announce that it has appointed Kirti Desai as its new General Manager Digital, Data and Technology. Kirti will join ProCare on 26 April and will form part of the Group’s Executive Leadership Team.

Kirti joins ProCare from a senior management role at Datacom where she supported customer IT infrastructure and digital solutions. Prior to that she was the Chief Digital & Innovation Officer at REINZ, Chief Growth Officer at QV and Head of Business Transformation at Paymark. She also has a strong history in financial services and banking.

Bindi Norwell, Chief Executive at ProCare says: “Kirti is a highly talented and passionate people leader, and she has extensive knowledge of utilising leading edge digital technology to provide seamless solutions for organisations and their members.

“As there continues to be significant opportunity to support transformation in technology and digital solutions in the health sector, it’s imperative that we have someone driving our technological response with a wealth of experience and a customer centricity approach. I’m delighted to welcome Kirti to my Executive Leadership Team and to the wider ProCare whanau.”

Commenting on her appointment Kirti says: “I am delighted to join the health sector at what is a pivotal point in New Zealand’s history. The opportunities to use technology alongside traditional healthcare solutions to support patients in their health and wellbeing are endless. I’m excited about being able to drive innovation and meaningful change across primary care in Aotearoa.”

© Scoop Media

