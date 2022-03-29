Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

ProCare Appoints New General Manager Digital, Data And Technology

Tuesday, 29 March 2022, 9:37 am
Press Release: ProCare Health

ProCare is delighted to announce that it has appointed Kirti Desai as its new General Manager Digital, Data and Technology. Kirti will join ProCare on 26 April and will form part of the Group’s Executive Leadership Team.

Kirti joins ProCare from a senior management role at Datacom where she supported customer IT infrastructure and digital solutions. Prior to that she was the Chief Digital & Innovation Officer at REINZ, Chief Growth Officer at QV and Head of Business Transformation at Paymark. She also has a strong history in financial services and banking.

Bindi Norwell, Chief Executive at ProCare says: “Kirti is a highly talented and passionate people leader, and she has extensive knowledge of utilising leading edge digital technology to provide seamless solutions for organisations and their members.

“As there continues to be significant opportunity to support transformation in technology and digital solutions in the health sector, it’s imperative that we have someone driving our technological response with a wealth of experience and a customer centricity approach. I’m delighted to welcome Kirti to my Executive Leadership Team and to the wider ProCare whanau.”

Commenting on her appointment Kirti says: “I am delighted to join the health sector at what is a pivotal point in New Zealand’s history. The opportunities to use technology alongside traditional healthcare solutions to support patients in their health and wellbeing are endless. I’m excited about being able to drive innovation and meaningful change across primary care in Aotearoa.”

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from ProCare Health on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


NIWA: Glaciers Continue To Shrink This Year
The annual end-of-summer snowline survey of more than 50 South Island glaciers has revealed continued loss of snow and ice. Last week, scientists from NIWA, Victoria University of Wellington, and Department of Conservation took thousands of aerial photographs of glaciers... More>>

NIWA: New National Rainfall Record Surpasses 56-year-old Record

This week’s torrential rains have set a new national rainfall record.
NIWA meteorologists say the 103 mm of rain from 4am-5am recorded at Maungatapere... More>>



Westpac: Jobs Are Plentiful, But Earnings Not Keeping Pace With Inflation
The Westpac McDermott Miller Employment Confidence Index rose 6.6 points in the March quarter to a level of 113.5. This is the highest reading for the index since June 2019... More>>


National Road Carriers: Overseas Truck Drivers Needed To Fill Shortage
New Zealand urgently needs more overseas truck drivers to fill a growing shortage, says National Road Carriers Chief Operating Officer James Smith. “The people crisis is becoming glaringly obvious... More>>


BusinessNZ: Government’s Phone Off The Hook To FPA Concerns
The Government has taken its phone off the hook and is ignoring widespread opposition from New Zealand business owners and employees to its unlawful compulsory national pay agreements scheme, known as FPAs... More>>


Consumer NZ: Global Pressure To Rein In Buy Now Pay Later Services
Consumer advocates from nine countries, including New Zealand, have teamed up to target legal loopholes that enable buy now pay later (BNPL) businesses to avoid credit regulation... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 