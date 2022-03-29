Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

New Independent Directors Appointed To DairyNZ Board

Tuesday, 29 March 2022, 10:21 am
Press Release: DairyNZ

A financial expert and a transformational chief executive are the two independent directors to be appointed to DairyNZ’s Board of Directors.

Margaret Devlin fills an existing vacancy, while Mark Todd replaces Peter Schuyt who will be stepping down in October after almost nine years on the Board.

DairyNZ chair Jim van der Poel says the Board is delighted to bring such quality directors as Margaret and Mark on board.

“Both Mark and Margaret are exceptionally talented and experienced professional directors and will bring a fresh perspective as the Board oversees the delivery of DairyNZ’s strategy,” he says.

Mark Todd is a Chartered Accountant Fellow and a Chartered Fellow of the Institute of Directors with a Master of Commerce from the University of Canterbury.

After more than 30 years working in chartered accountancy, finance and executive management roles, Todd became a full-time independent consultant and professional director.

His executive career concluded with 17 years working for outdoor clothing and equipment brand Kathmandu, as chief financial officer, and latter chief operating officer. He was also a director of Kathmandu Holdings for six years after it was listed on the ASX and NZX in 2009.

He is a director and chairs the Risk, Audit and Finance subcommittee of City Care Group. His other director appointments currently include Paper Plus, McKenzie and Willis, Lotto New Zealand, Apex Water and St George’s Hospital.

“Mark has deep financial expertise and financial risk awareness, which will complement his overall breadth of governance and executive experience that extends past finance,” says Mr van der Poel.

Margaret has considerable experience in governance and executive management in New Zealand and the United Kingdom.

A Chartered Fellow of the New Zealand Institute of Directors, and finance and business studies graduate from the University of Ulster, Devlin is currently chair of Watercare Services Ltd, Lyttleton Port, Infrastructure NZ and Hospice Waikato. She is also a director of Waikato Regional Airport Group, Aurora Energy, Wintec and Waimea Water.

Previously, Margaret was on the boards of Meteorological Service of New Zealand, Ultrafast Fibre Ltd, City Care Ltd, WEL Networks, Harrison Grierson Consultants Ltd and a member of the Waikato University Council. She was also a member of the National Infrastructure Advisory Board.

“Margaret brings commercial depth and experience leading large and complex environments. She has a strong background driving shareholder and customer-centric strategies in large competitive organisations, which will be hugely valuable for DairyNZ.”

DairyNZ levy payers will be requested by the Board to ratify both Margaret and Mark’s appointment at the AGM meeting on 18 October 2022.

