2022 NZ Hi-Tech Awards – Finalists Announced

Tuesday, 29 March 2022, 6:34 pm
Press Release: NZ Hi-Tech Awards

A record number of new companies entered the 2022 NZ Hi-Tech Awards, from across the country and from all areas of the hi-tech sector. This depth is reflected in the line-up of finalists this year, according to David Downs, Chair of the NZ Hi-Tech Trust, who says the standard of entries continues to grow every year as does the overall interest in the awards.

“This year’s finalists span the full spectrum of the hi-tech sector and the country, the level of innovative tech products and solutions continues to astound us all. It’s awesome to not only see the quality of the entries but also the diversity amongst the entrants, particularly in a year which again has been so challenging”. says Downs.

Several of the local and international judges have commented that the quality of the entrants is at an all-time high this year along with the volume of entries across many categories. They predict that the next phase of judging will prove even more challenging as they select the winners from such a strong pool of finalists.

“Despite the continued impact of COVID and ongoing challenges around the skills shortage, the tech sector continues to lead the way in putting New Zealand well and truly on the global map. It has proven its resilience and is at the forefront of our export economy both in terms of the jobs being created and in regard to the revenues it’s generating for the country.” says Downs.

The 2022 NZ Hi-Tech Awards Gala Dinner will take place on Friday 5 August 2022 at TSB Arena in Wellington.

The 2022 NZ Hi-Tech Awards finalists are:

PwC Hi-Tech Company of the Year

  • Cin7
  • Education Perfect
  • Kami
  • Pushpay
  • Seequent
  • Wellington Drive Technologies

Pacific Edge Hi-Tech Emerging Company of the Year

  • Auror
  • LawVu
  • Lumin
  • MacroActive
  • NanoLayr
  • UBCO

Punakaiki Fund Hi-Tech Startup Company of the Year

  • Halter
  • Hectre
  • Narrative
  • Onside
  • Seen Safety

IBM Hi-Tech Inspiring Individual

  • Brooke Roberts
  • Dr Elizabeth Berryman
  • Graham Le Gros
  • Pieta Brown
  • Shaun Maloney
  • Tamara Buckland
  • Terry Miller

Callaghan Innovation Hi-Tech Kamupene Māori o te Tau – Māori Company of the Year

  • Agrisea
  • Envico Technologies
  • Height Project Management
  • Plink Software

Duncan Cotterill Most Innovative Hi-Tech Software Solution

  • Auror
  • M2X Group
  • Parkable
  • Partly
  • Wellington Drive Technologies

Kiwibank Most Innovative Hi-Tech Service

  • Beany
  • Envico Technologies
  • Fi Innovations
  • First AML
  • Hnry
  • Reveal

Endace Most Innovative Hi-Tech Hardware Product

  • Alimetry
  • Eight360
  • StretchSense
  • Teknique
  • The Insides Company
  • The Village Goldsmith

Halo Consulting Best Contribution to the NZ Tech Sector

  • Digital Future Aotearoa
  • Humanitix
  • Microsoft
  • Summer of Tech

New Zealand Trade & Enterprise Most Innovative Hi-Tech Agritech Solution

  • Cropsy
  • Hectre
  • M2X Group
  • SmartMachine

Xero Hi-Tech Young Achiever

  • Ankita Dhakar
  • Caleb McIvor
  • Imche Fourie
  • Jamie Beaton
  • Levi Fawcett
  • Tal Meser

Soul Machines Most Innovative Deep Tech Solution

  • Alimetry
  • Halter
  • Marama Labs

Auckland Unlimited Most Innovative Hi-Tech Creative Technology Solution

  • Alimetry
  • Excio
  • Imagr
  • Rocketwerkz
  • StretchSense
  • Writer’s Toolbox

Visa Best Hi-Tech Solution for the Public Good

  • GNS Science
  • Kara Technologies

