2022 NZ Hi-Tech Awards – Finalists Announced

A record number of new companies entered the 2022 NZ Hi-Tech Awards, from across the country and from all areas of the hi-tech sector. This depth is reflected in the line-up of finalists this year, according to David Downs, Chair of the NZ Hi-Tech Trust, who says the standard of entries continues to grow every year as does the overall interest in the awards.

“This year’s finalists span the full spectrum of the hi-tech sector and the country, the level of innovative tech products and solutions continues to astound us all. It’s awesome to not only see the quality of the entries but also the diversity amongst the entrants, particularly in a year which again has been so challenging”. says Downs.

Several of the local and international judges have commented that the quality of the entrants is at an all-time high this year along with the volume of entries across many categories. They predict that the next phase of judging will prove even more challenging as they select the winners from such a strong pool of finalists.

“Despite the continued impact of COVID and ongoing challenges around the skills shortage, the tech sector continues to lead the way in putting New Zealand well and truly on the global map. It has proven its resilience and is at the forefront of our export economy both in terms of the jobs being created and in regard to the revenues it’s generating for the country.” says Downs.

The 2022 NZ Hi-Tech Awards Gala Dinner will take place on Friday 5 August 2022 at TSB Arena in Wellington.

The 2022 NZ Hi-Tech Awards finalists are:

PwC Hi-Tech Company of the Year

Cin7

Education Perfect

Kami

Pushpay

Seequent

Wellington Drive Technologies

Pacific Edge Hi-Tech Emerging Company of the Year

Auror

LawVu

Lumin

MacroActive

NanoLayr

UBCO

Punakaiki Fund Hi-Tech Startup Company of the Year

Halter

Hectre

Narrative

Onside

Seen Safety

IBM Hi-Tech Inspiring Individual

Brooke Roberts

Dr Elizabeth Berryman

Graham Le Gros

Pieta Brown

Shaun Maloney

Tamara Buckland

Terry Miller

Callaghan Innovation Hi-Tech Kamupene Māori o te Tau – Māori Company of the Year

Agrisea

Envico Technologies

Height Project Management

Plink Software

Duncan Cotterill Most Innovative Hi-Tech Software Solution

Auror

M2X Group

Parkable

Partly

Wellington Drive Technologies

Kiwibank Most Innovative Hi-Tech Service

Beany

Envico Technologies

Fi Innovations

First AML

Hnry

Reveal

Endace Most Innovative Hi-Tech Hardware Product

Alimetry

Eight360

StretchSense

Teknique

The Insides Company

The Village Goldsmith

Halo Consulting Best Contribution to the NZ Tech Sector

Digital Future Aotearoa

Humanitix

Microsoft

Summer of Tech

New Zealand Trade & Enterprise Most Innovative Hi-Tech Agritech Solution

Cropsy

Hectre

M2X Group

SmartMachine

Xero Hi-Tech Young Achiever

Ankita Dhakar

Caleb McIvor

Imche Fourie

Jamie Beaton

Levi Fawcett

Tal Meser

Soul Machines Most Innovative Deep Tech Solution

Alimetry

Halter

Marama Labs

Auckland Unlimited Most Innovative Hi-Tech Creative Technology Solution

Alimetry

Excio

Imagr

Rocketwerkz

StretchSense

Writer’s Toolbox

Visa Best Hi-Tech Solution for the Public Good

GNS Science

Kara Technologies

