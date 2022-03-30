Practical And Powerful Resources Growing Great Workplaces In Food & Fibre Sectors

Farmer Hamish Murray knows first-hand what it feels like to be short of the resources needed to create a great workplace. In 2014/2015, he and his family’s high-country sheep and beef farm suffered from one of Marlborough’s toughest droughts.

“My cup was empty; I had nothing left to give. When I reached emotional breaking point, it was obvious that to be successful at leading others, I needed to look at myself first. Soft skills aren’t a typical priority on-farm, but they matter the most if you want to attract, train and retain the best team.”

Hamish embarked on a series of coaching courses, mentoring and a Nuffield scholarship. Empowered by his new-found skills and knowledge, he then shared what he had learnt with his team.

“I worked out what I can control or change, and what I can’t. I learnt how to ask better and more open questions. We created a team, not a hierarchy. Accessing some very practical and powerful resources, improved my wellbeing, grew our staff’s self-awareness, and made our family business a better place to work.”

Hamish’s inspiring story is part of a new initiative sponsored by the Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI) and delivered by the GrowingNZ/Primary Industry Capability Alliance (PICA) to grow more great workplaces in the food and fibre sector.

The initiative was developed in collaboration with food and fibre sector organisations and the government, off the back of the Food and Fibre Skills Action Plan 2019-2022 that sets out actions to build the sector’s workforce.

“The Great Workplaces project promotes the many people and initiatives already leading the way. It’s a way to share their ideas and knowledge, and inspire other employers, managers, and business owners working in food and fibre,” says PICA’s chief executive Dr Michelle Glogau.

Personal stories and insights, leadership and coaching courses, staff training, and personality profiling, are just some of the resources that business owners and managers can access to strengthen and grow their workplace.

“We know that investing in employment practices and upskilling has many direct benefits for businesses in our sector. Being a more attractive and rewarding place to work makes it easier to attract and retain talented staff,” explains Beth Davie, Manager Workforce at MPI.

The project collates and promotes a searchable database of programmes and initiatives to improve employment and workplace practices. It includes current and planned initiatives in the food and fibre sector. Each initiative aims to improve workplace standards, management practices, and/or employer training.

“There are also case studies and stories about the many great workplaces in food and fibre - to inspire and motivate employers, managers and business owners to implement changes in their workplace,” says Dr Glogau.

“We’ve also pulled together trusted and relevant tools to improve employment and management practices. The tools are targeted at employers, business owners, managers, employees, industry organisations, and industry-good organisations.”

To explore the programmes, initiatives, case studies and tools, visit www.growingnz.org.nz/great-workplaces

