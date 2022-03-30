Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Strong Month In February Drives Record Number Of Homes Consented

Wednesday, 30 March 2022, 10:52 am
Press Release: Statistics New Zealand


The number of new homes consented in the year ended February 2022 reached a new annual record of 49,733, up 25 percent compared with the same period in 2021, Stats NZ said today.

“Prior to 2021, the highest number of new homes consented was 40,025 in the year ended February 1974. February 2022’s record is almost 10,000 higher,” building statistics manager Michael Heslop said.

The February 1974 record was first broken in the year ended March 2021.

