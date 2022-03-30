Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Interpol Calls On Kiwi Company For Consultation

Wednesday, 30 March 2022, 11:18 am
Press Release: Pathfinder Lab

New Zealand company Pathfinder Lab’s travelled to Lyon, France last week after being invited to speak at the Interpol Specialist Group conference. The conference gathers law enforcement agencies, NGO’s and private entities to discuss their efforts and new technical solutions to combat online child sexual abuse, identify victims and their attackers, and disrupt criminal networks involved in producing and circulating harmful content. The conference has been cancelled the last 2 years by covid restrictions but moved ahead this year under tighter rules.

Opening the conference, INTERPOL Executive Director of Police Services Stephen Kavanagh stated

“Practitioners in this crime area deal with a unique set of challenges in the cases they investigate, in the tools they develop, in the material they handle. Combating online child sexual abuse is a key crime area for INTERPOL and we are making efforts to strengthen and enlarge its Crimes Against Children unit, its activities and its sustainability to deliver strong global results that target the latest challenges.”

Pathfinder Labs were asked to present their technology to the specialist group meeting. CEO Bree ATKINSON, Criminal Law Specialist Sam ASHWELL and Dev Ops Architect Peter PILLEY attended, with Peter showcasing their recommendations on technical capabilities developed by Pathfinder, focusing on efficient use of investigator resources and minimising vicarious trauma on those having to review harmful material

New Zealand based Pathfinder Labs, is a collective of investigators and prosecutors experienced in national security , industrial espionage and digital forensics but specialise in online child abuse investigations

Bree Atkinson CEO says “ our team members have a history of getting incredible results from often dire investigative situations, we have curated our capabilities with the best of the best people in the industry“ Barrister Sam Ashwell and Peter Pilley both worked on Operation Blackwrist, which ultimately rescued 50 children and achieved one of the longest sentences prosecuted for contact and online child abuse, the operation involved a huge network of international collaboration, this is where the focus of Pathfinders work is, to empower the global network with the latest innovations and skill sets required to apprehend criminals and rescue victims.

In 2019 Peter Pilley and Colm Gannon both of Pathfinder labs received commissioners’ citations from the Australian Federal Police for their contribution the operation.

https://www.interpol.int/en/News-and-Events/News/2022/Experts-highlight-global-efforts-to-combat-online-child-sexual-abuse?fbclid=IwAR2l5RLjjNd_GLskzyr13DVpejQ33rcnutDiP3QEccLVkSxBzCC0KnMrY14

https://www.bbc.com/news/world-48379983

https://www.interpol.int/en/News-and-Events/News/2019/50-children-rescued-9-sex-offenders-arrested-in-international-operation

