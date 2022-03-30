Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Pyro Fires To Offset 100% Of The CO2 Emitted By Their Ultra Low Emission Wood Burners

Wednesday, 30 March 2022, 11:37 am
Press Release: Pyro Fires

In a first for the wood heating industry, Kiwis and Aussies will be able to heat their homes with a zero-carbon footprint. New Zealand manufacturer, Pyro Fires, will offset 100% of the carbon emissions that each of their eco-friendly wood burning fireplaces will emit during its lifetime.

Pyro Fires has teamed up with One Tree Planted to plant 23 native trees for every Pyro sold. According to the Tāne’s Tree Trust National Carbon Calculator, this will remove up to 10 tonnes of CO2 from the environment.

Ric Chalmers, Pyro Fires' Managing Director, says planting just a single tree can offset more than an entire year’s worth of carbon emissions produced by a Pyro Classic or Pyro Mini ULEB wood burner.

“We want Kiwis and Aussies to be able to enjoy all the benefits of a log burner without risking any harm to the environment. As such, it was an easy decision for us to plant enough trees to completely offset the amount of CO2 each Pyro will emit during its lifetime” says Chalmers.

Each donation to One Tree Planted is made by Pyro Fires on behalf of the customer. Customers can choose to have the trees planted in their name for which they will receive an e-certificate from One Tree Planted thanking them for their donation.

Native tree planting will happen across both New Zealand and Australia, dependent on the customer’s country of residence.


About Pyro Fires
The Pyro Classic was developed by scientists at the Department of Scientific & Industrial Research. The New Zealand Government tasked them with creating the most efficient and environmentally conscious home heating solution.

Pyro Fires are available in over 100 different colour options, allowing you to go green in any colour you like.

As part of the Toitu CarboNZero programme, Pyro Fires Ltd reduced their carbon footprint by more than half.

Pyro Fires Ltd has donated to One Tree Planted to plant thousands of native trees to completely offset their operational carbon footprint for the entirety of 2022.

