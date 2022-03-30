Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Singapore Latest Destination To Resume As Flight Touches Down

Wednesday, 30 March 2022, 12:52 pm
Press Release: Air New Zealand

  •  

The first Air New Zealand flight from Singapore in over 720 days arrived into Auckland yesterday marking the resumption of services to the Southeast Asian nation.


“This is a special moment for Air New Zealand and our two countries. Singapore is the gateway to Southeast Asia, and a melting pot of people, business, design and ideas. Moreover, our customers can connect to 98 other destinations through alliance partner Singapore Airlines,” says Air New Zealand Chief Customer and Sales Officer Leanne Geraghty.

“We're excited to bring Kiwis and Singaporeans back to New Zealand. Early response and demand since the announcement on the reopening of borders have been positive for the first flights both in and out of Singapore. Off the back of our New York launch last week, it's great to have one of our key Asia destinations back up and running.”

“Air New Zealand, together with alliance partner Singapore Airlines, will fly up to 14 services every week between Singapore and Auckland to meet demand for flights between the two destinations and beyond.”

Air New Zealand's first flight arrived just ahead of the Singaporean Government easing cross-border travel restrictions from 1 April, meaning fully vaccinated customers will be able to enter the Lion City without needing to quarantine or isolate.

More international destinations resuming soon

Singapore is the latest Air New Zealand destination to resume services, joining Los Angeles and Vancouver. This means 40% of Air New Zealand's international destinations are back up and running.

San Francisco and Honolulu are the next big international destinations to launch.

“Air New Zealand is ready to take Kiwis on their long-awaited vacations with flights. Family holidays, honeymoons, reconnecting with whānau and friends – the pandemic has put all of this on hold for the last two years. We hope that booking these services will give New Zealanders something to look forward to.”

An updated flight schedule is below.

New international flight sale launched

As it ramps up its services again, Air New Zealand has launched a flight sale to popular international holiday destinations.

The ‘Explore the world in 2022’ sale is on now, with fares available to Australia, the Islands, the USA and Canada. Prices starting from $200 to the Islands and $789 to the USA.

“With Kiwis now being able to travel freely, and shortly the rest of the world being able to visit New Zealand, this is the perfect time to start exploring the world. As the cooler months approach, Kiwis will be thinking about finding a tropical spot to warm up for a few weeks, and Air New Zealand is here to help."

'Explore the world in 2022’ sale details

Islands from $200 seat one way

Aussie from $220 seat one way

USA from $789 economy one way

Canada from $825 economy one way.

Sale ends 1 April. Terms and conditions apply. More information at www.airnewzealand.co.nz/explore-more-2022

Updated international flight schedule

Destination (from Auckland)Commencing from
RarotongaAlready operating
NadiAlready operating
TongaAlready operating
ApiaAlready operating
SydneyAlready operating
MelbourneAlready operating
BrisbaneAlready operating
Gold CoastAlready operating
PerthAlready operating
Los AngelesAlready operating
Vancouver16 February
Singapore27 March
San Francisco14 April
Honolulu4 July
Cairns5 July
Tahiti6 July
New Caledonia6 July
Adelaide6 July
Houston7 July
Hobart7 July
New York17 September
Chicago30 October
Christchurch 
BrisbaneAlready operating
SydneyAlready operating
MelbourneAlready operating
Gold Coast3 July
Nadi5 July
Wellington 
Brisbane31 March
Sydney5 April
Melbourne4 April
NadiJuly
Queenstown 
Brisbane24 June
Melbourne24 June
Sydney25 June

