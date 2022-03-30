Singapore Latest Destination To Resume As Flight Touches Down

The first Air New Zealand flight from Singapore in over 720 days arrived into Auckland yesterday marking the resumption of services to the Southeast Asian nation.



“This is a special moment for Air New Zealand and our two countries. Singapore is the gateway to Southeast Asia, and a melting pot of people, business, design and ideas. Moreover, our customers can connect to 98 other destinations through alliance partner Singapore Airlines,” says Air New Zealand Chief Customer and Sales Officer Leanne Geraghty.

“We're excited to bring Kiwis and Singaporeans back to New Zealand. Early response and demand since the announcement on the reopening of borders have been positive for the first flights both in and out of Singapore. Off the back of our New York launch last week, it's great to have one of our key Asia destinations back up and running.”

“Air New Zealand, together with alliance partner Singapore Airlines, will fly up to 14 services every week between Singapore and Auckland to meet demand for flights between the two destinations and beyond.”

Air New Zealand's first flight arrived just ahead of the Singaporean Government easing cross-border travel restrictions from 1 April, meaning fully vaccinated customers will be able to enter the Lion City without needing to quarantine or isolate.

More international destinations resuming soon

Singapore is the latest Air New Zealand destination to resume services, joining Los Angeles and Vancouver. This means 40% of Air New Zealand's international destinations are back up and running.

San Francisco and Honolulu are the next big international destinations to launch.

“Air New Zealand is ready to take Kiwis on their long-awaited vacations with flights. Family holidays, honeymoons, reconnecting with whānau and friends – the pandemic has put all of this on hold for the last two years. We hope that booking these services will give New Zealanders something to look forward to.”

An updated flight schedule is below.

New international flight sale launched

As it ramps up its services again, Air New Zealand has launched a flight sale to popular international holiday destinations.

The ‘Explore the world in 2022’ sale is on now, with fares available to Australia, the Islands, the USA and Canada. Prices starting from $200 to the Islands and $789 to the USA.

“With Kiwis now being able to travel freely, and shortly the rest of the world being able to visit New Zealand, this is the perfect time to start exploring the world. As the cooler months approach, Kiwis will be thinking about finding a tropical spot to warm up for a few weeks, and Air New Zealand is here to help."

'Explore the world in 2022’ sale details

Islands from $200 seat one way

Aussie from $220 seat one way

USA from $789 economy one way

Canada from $825 economy one way.

Sale ends 1 April. Terms and conditions apply. More information at www.airnewzealand.co.nz/explore-more-2022

Updated international flight schedule

Destination (from Auckland) Commencing from Rarotonga Already operating Nadi Already operating Tonga Already operating Apia Already operating Sydney Already operating Melbourne Already operating Brisbane Already operating Gold Coast Already operating Perth Already operating Los Angeles Already operating Vancouver 16 February Singapore 27 March San Francisco 14 April Honolulu 4 July Cairns 5 July Tahiti 6 July New Caledonia 6 July Adelaide 6 July Houston 7 July Hobart 7 July New York 17 September Chicago 30 October Christchurch Brisbane Already operating Sydney Already operating Melbourne Already operating Gold Coast 3 July Nadi 5 July Wellington Brisbane 31 March Sydney 5 April Melbourne 4 April Nadi July Queenstown Brisbane 24 June Melbourne 24 June Sydney 25 June

