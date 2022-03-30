Festival Favourite Cider Launches In Cans

Sprig + Fern Brewing Co. has succumbed to calls to make their Mango + Lime Cider available to consumers year-round.

Usually a festival exclusive or Sprig + Fern Tavern Limited Release, the cider has built a cult following up and down New Zealand. Made from magdalena mango and lime juice, it is described on website Untappd by reviewers as “fresh, juicy and delicious.”

Master Brewer and Owner Tracy Banner says the cider will be available for sale in 330ml can 6-packs around the country from next week and it couldn’t come sooner for customers. “Every event we go to, people line up for this cider as it’s usually the only time they can get their hands on it. We are excited to finally offer consumers Mango + Lime cider in a can, year-round.”

Marketing and Communications Executive Sinead Ogilvie said huge demand for the cider while on tap as a Limited Release in Sprig + Fern Taverns over summer was a contributing factor for putting the product into a retail unit.

“Over summer most festivals were called off, and there was so much demand for this cider in Taverns. People are always in our DMs asking us – begging us even to make this cider available full-time. “

Those calls have been answered. You can now buy Mango + Lime Cider in 330ml can 6-packs in Taverns, supermarkets and liquor retailers around the country.

© Scoop Media

