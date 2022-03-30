HID Global Announces Next Generation Of Processors For Access Control

HID Global has released the successor to its iCLASS SE® Processor.

The new chip will be the foundation for a whole new OMNIKEY Platform, which aims to raise the bar for security and access control moving into 2022.

The OMNIKEY Secure Element sets a new simplicity standard for reader manufacturers and others integrating RFID-based security technology into connected solutions. It supports applications in connected workplaces, healthcare environments, education campuses, office buildings, and more.

According to HID Global, the new chipset is the first step toward consolidating and optimising the company’s desktop reader and reader module and offering to create a smarter, unified embedded and desktop product portfolio.

OMNIKEY Secure Element provides wider integration capabilities than the iCLASS SE Processor while retaining compatibility with it at an API level for a straightforward migration.

It also adds support for credential technologies including mobile IDs and employee badges in Apple Wallet, while enabling current and emerging secure access identification and authentication applications ranging from locker management to electric vehicle charging.

The single-chip OMNIKEY Secure Element represents a safe key for leveraging all the advantages of Seos® credential technology, such as multi-application converged access on mobile phones. It also supports other technologies from HID Global, such as iCLASS, and can be used for other card protocols such as MIFARE DESFire®. It is designed to deliver seamless security extensions for reader devices across many connected business applications such as secure print and time and attendance that span multiple “smart” offices, universities or other healthcare or government facilities.

“OMNIKEY Secure Element is the first of many OMNIKEY rollouts that will make it easier to create secured and convenient experiences using one consolidated development system that speeds technology integration, improves performance and expands user choices,” said Thierry Roz, Managing Director, RFID Business Unit, Extended Access Technologies, HID Global. “This latest addition underscores HID Global’s commitment to giving users secure yet effortless access to everything throughout the building and beyond. We are excited to migrate our existing partners and customers onto this new platform as they continue their innovation journey with us.”

Significant technology features and benefits include:

Secure Identity Object (SIO): Provides a secure, standards-based, technology-independent, and flexible identity data structure based on a new open credential standard.

OMNIKEY® Platform: Provides multi-layer security that extends beyond the card technology for additional protection to identity data. Enables the use of NFC smartphones and other devices for mobile access utilizing iCLASS® and Seos® credentials.

Faster Integration: Developers Tool Kit (DTK) provides resources that facilitate fast and easy integration and extends access to HID Global’s broad developer’s community.

Field-Updatable Firmware: Includes support for existing credential technologies, such as standard iCLASS and Seos. Firmware is field-upgradeable to address evolving market requirements.

Low Power Consumption: Saves power and associated costs by hibernating when not in use.

