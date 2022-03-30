Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Logitech G Introduces G413 SE Mechanical Gaming Keyboard In Full Size And TKL Versions

Wednesday, 30 March 2022, 5:44 pm
Press Release: Logitech

Logitech G, a brand of Logitech (SIX: LOGN) (NASDAQ: LOGI) and leading innovator of gaming technologies and gear, has announced the launch of the Logitech G413 SE Mechanical Gaming Keyboard and the G413 TKL (Tenkeyless) SE Mechanical Gaming Keyboard. Engineered for precision and performance, these affordable new keyboards offer gaming-grade mechanical switches with extremely durable PBT keycaps that are wear, fade and shine resistant

“We spent a lot of time carefully designing keyboards that deliver advanced performance with just the right feature set,” said Ujesh Desai, vice president and general manager of Logitech Gaming. “Made with strong, durable materials and high-performance features, these keyboards are an excellent option for gamers who want a mechanical keyboard at a great price.”

The G413 SE Mechanical Gaming Keyboards feature Tactile Mechanical Switches, which deliver uncompromising performance and give discernible actuation for gamers who prefer direct feedback. In addition, the keyboards feature PBT keycaps that are engineered with quality material, designed to hold up over time and heat- and wear-resistant, making them one of the most durable PBT keycaps on the market.

Featuring white LED lighting and a black-brushed aluminum-magnesium alloy top case as the keyboard’s backbone, the result is a minimal design, balanced with features that make this keyboard a must-have for gamers.

In addition, the keyboards were designed to deliver reliable key input versus other non-gaming mechanical keyboards, with the addition of the six-key rollover anti-ghosting performance, which means multiple keys can be pressed simultaneously and all register at the same time to trigger a special game move.

Pricing and Availability

The Logitech G413 SE and Logitech G413 TKL SE Mechanical Gaming Keyboards are expected to be available at New Zealand retailers (PB Tech, Harvey Norman, JB Hi-Fi, Noel Leeming, EB Games and Might Ape) in April 2022 for suggested retail prices of $169.00 and $149.00, respectively. For more information, please visit our website, our blog or connect with us @LogitechG.

