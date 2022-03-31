New Air NZ Business Class Revealed

Air New Zealand set to launch 'Business Premier Luxe' and 'Standard Business Premier' to 787 fleet in 2022

In a filing to the US Department of Transportation, Air New Zealand gives insights into its new seat design and cabin layout for its 787 fleet. This MoneyHub guide includes plans and photos.

MoneyHub Founder Christopher Walsh comments:

"As the photos and design plans show, Air New Zealand keeps its herringbone (explain) seat layout and doubles down on its commitment to comfort and accessibility. With its existing business class dating back to 2005, Air New Zealand now has a competitive product that sits alongside the world's best business classes".

Understanding the new seats - Business Premier Luxe vs Standard Business Premier

"The US filing suggests the design will offer a fully flat bed, wide seat and easy access. All passengers will face the aisle (as they currently do). The designs also indicate that those in the front row will have a door to their seat, usually marketed as a 'suite' by other airlines. I foresee this is where top-tier Airpoints members and top-fare paying passengers will be assigned. Air New Zealand has named the seats with doors/panels 'Business Premier Luxe'. As per the filings, every other seat is named 'Standard Business Premier'".

"The move to 42 seats is in line with the 777-300s (44 seats) and means Air New Zealand is premium-heavy on historically lucrative American routes. With fares of around NZ$10,000 return from Auckland to New York, the airline would maximise revenue with as many business class seats as possible".

Other Notes and Quotes:

Who has designed the seat?

"While details are unconfirmed, the design appears to be either airline seating manufacturer Collins Aerospace's 'Super Diamond' seat design or the 'Adient Ascent' seat. These are the same seats used by British Airways' widely popular Club Suites and Qatar Airways' 787 QSuite. I've flown both of these seats and can attest to its spaciousness and ease of access. I believe Air New Zealand has made an excellent choice, and this is a seat that will meet and exceed the needs of its passengers, although some may not like the idea of facing the aisle rather than the window".

How does the new seat compare with the Qatar Airways QSuite, the world's 'best' business class?

"Frequent flyers may see the new design as a step down from other options such as Qatar Airways' QSuite, but these airlines service completely different markets. Qatar is a global airline that relies on growing its hub for transit passengers. Conversely, Air New Zealand focuses on direct services to Asia and America, picking up transit passengers from Australia as an added benefit. "

When will it fly?

"It's impossible to know when New Zealanders will see the seat next time they board a 787, but media reports suggest the airline is retrofitting its fleet from April 2022. It's probable that Air New Zealand will first familiarise its cabin crew with the seats on flights to and from Australia as a warm-up before the planes are sent further afield. If they do, a welcome surprise awaits those crossing the Tasman".

MoneyHub’s guide to Air New Zealand's new business class cabin will be updated as more details come to light. When launched, the MoneyHub team will review the product on an ongoing basis.

