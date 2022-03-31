Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Xero SBI: Strong Sales Supports NZ’s Small Business Growth In February

Thursday, 31 March 2022, 9:32 am
Press Release: Xero

Wellington — 31 March, 2022 — Xero, the global small business platform, today released its Xero Small Business Index for February 2022, showing the New Zealand small business sector fared well against the initial challenges presented by Omicron.

Xero’s Managing Director for New Zealand & Pacific Islands, Craig Hudson, says the Xero Small Business Index was well above average in February rising to 114.5 points, largely driven by small business sales and wage growth.

Despite the surge in community Covid cases throughout February, sales were up 13.3 percent year-on-year (y/y), led by strong performance in the construction and manufacturing industries (up 16.8% y/y and 15.7% y/y respectively).

“While New Zealand has never seen such high numbers of Covid, our small business community is now used to adapting to disruption. The data shows the sector has done incredibly well so far with Omicron, however there are still challenges ahead with cases peaking in March.

“Hospitality was the only sector to see a decline in sales in February, down 3 percent y/y. Month in, month out, the data shows the hospitality sector is bearing the brunt of Covid’s impact. We need to be doing everything we can to support these small businesses as they face these tough times,” says Hudson.

Wage growth continues, jobs growth slows but remains solid

Wages rose 4.3 percent y/y in February, after a 3.7 percent y/y rise in January. All sectors saw wages grow in February led by construction (+5.1% y/y) and hospitality (+5.0% y/y).

“Rising wages across the small business sector is a good sign for the Aotearoa economy and should support further sales into the future,” says Hudson.

“However, it’s also a pressure point for small businesses that will ultimately drive up the cost of operations and could contribute to inflation if not matched by increased productivity.

“What’s behind this growth is increasing competition for staff, with both small and large businesses doing what they can to attract new talent.”

Small business jobs growth slowed in February, up 3.3 percent y/y, after a 6.0 percent rise in January (revised up from 4.1% y/y).

“While jobs growth has slowed, this pace of annual growth is still an impressive result considering Omicron’s disruption to workforces and the record low unemployment,” says Hudson.

Jobs growth was led by professional services (+9.2% y/y) and construction (+5.7% y/y).

“We’re not surprised to see a significant rise of people working in professional services - it’s an industry with high digitalisation rates where many small businesses can be fully operational while working from home. Construction is also thriving with the increase in jobs working to keep up with the industry’s 16.8 percent y/y sales growth.

“Interestingly, one of only two sectors to record a decline in jobs during February was agriculture (-4.0% y/y), the fourth consecutive decline in jobs in the sector.

“Accounting for seasonality, this also potentially points to the ongoing difficulty in attracting employees, especially while migrant workers are restricted due to ongoing border restrictions.”

International comparison

Looking internationally, Australia’s Small Business Index rose slightly to 102 points, while the United Kingdom continues to struggle with a below average Index of 86 points.

“As the United Kingdom continues to struggle and Australia remains steady, but down on New Zealand, it’s encouraging to see our local small business economy performing well over February,” says Hudson.

For further information on the Xero Small Business Insights February 2022 metrics please refer to the XSBI Update for New Zealand.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Xero on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Government: Workplace Vaccination Guidance Updated
New guidance to support businesses and organisations through the upcoming changes to vaccination requirements has been released today.
The new guidance has been published on www.worksafe.govt.nz and www.employment.govt.nz... More>>



Security: Kiwi Companies Warned To Brace For Russia Based Cyberattacks
The war in Ukraine has implications for local businesses in New Zealand as an increasingly alienated Russia could give cyber-crime syndicates based there more latitude to increase the frequency and intensity of their attacks, a cyber security expert warns... More>>


NIWA: Glaciers Continue To Shrink This Year
The annual end-of-summer snowline survey of more than 50 South Island glaciers has revealed continued loss of snow and ice. Last week, scientists from NIWA, Victoria University of Wellington, and Department of Conservation took thousands of aerial photographs of glaciers... More>>


Auckland: America’s Cup Decision Disappointing But Not Surprising, Mayor Phil Goff Says
Auckland Mayor Phil Goff says the decision not to hold the next America’s Cup in Auckland had been signalled for some time.
“While it is not a surprise, I have encountered strong views... More>>


National Road Carriers: Overseas Truck Drivers Needed To Fill Shortage
New Zealand urgently needs more overseas truck drivers to fill a growing shortage, says National Road Carriers Chief Operating Officer James Smith. “The people crisis is becoming glaringly obvious... More>>


BusinessNZ: Government’s Phone Off The Hook To FPA Concerns
The Government has taken its phone off the hook and is ignoring widespread opposition from New Zealand business owners and employees to its unlawful compulsory national pay agreements scheme, known as FPAs... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 