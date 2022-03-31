Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Employment Indicators: Weekly As At 28 March 2022 – Information Release

Thursday, 31 March 2022, 10:46 am
Press Release: Statistics New Zealand

The experimental weekly series provides an early indicator of employment and labour market changes in a more timely manner than the monthly employment indicators series.

Key facts

The 6-day series includes jobs with a pay period equal to or less than 7 days, while the 20-day series covers jobs with pay periods of 14 days or fewer. The 34-day series includes all jobs regardless of their pay period.

The 34-day series indicated that for the latest week, the week ended 20 February 2022:

  • the number of paid jobs (compared with the previous week) were:
    • 2,314,300 total paid jobs (down 6,560 or 0.28 percent)
    • 106,620 paid jobs in primary industries (up 240 or 0.23 percent)
    • 446,720 paid jobs in goods-producing industries (down 1,910 or 0.43 percent)
    • 1,702,780 paid jobs in services industries (down 5,240 or 0.31 percent)
    • 58,190 paid jobs in unclassified industries (up 370 or 0.64 percent)
  • the median income (compared with the previous week) was:
    • $1,153.85 (up $0.85 or 0.07 percent).

Visit our website to read this information release or to download CSV files:

