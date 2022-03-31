Employment Indicators: Weekly As At 28 March 2022 – Information Release

The experimental weekly series provides an early indicator of employment and labour market changes in a more timely manner than the monthly employment indicators series.

Key facts

The 6-day series includes jobs with a pay period equal to or less than 7 days, while the 20-day series covers jobs with pay periods of 14 days or fewer. The 34-day series includes all jobs regardless of their pay period.

The 34-day series indicated that for the latest week, the week ended 20 February 2022:

the number of paid jobs (compared with the previous week) were: 2,314,300 total paid jobs (down 6,560 or 0.28 percent) 106,620 paid jobs in primary industries (up 240 or 0.23 percent) 446,720 paid jobs in goods-producing industries (down 1,910 or 0.43 percent) 1,702,780 paid jobs in services industries (down 5,240 or 0.31 percent) 58,190 paid jobs in unclassified industries (up 370 or 0.64 percent)

the median income (compared with the previous week) was: $1,153.85 (up $0.85 or 0.07 percent).



