Employment Indicators: Weekly As At 28 March 2022 – Information Release
The experimental weekly series provides an early indicator of employment and labour market changes in a more timely manner than the monthly employment indicators series.
Key facts
The 6-day series includes jobs with a pay period equal to or less than 7 days, while the 20-day series covers jobs with pay periods of 14 days or fewer. The 34-day series includes all jobs regardless of their pay period.
The 34-day series indicated that for the latest week, the week ended 20 February 2022:
- the number of paid jobs (compared with the
previous week) were:
- 2,314,300 total paid jobs (down 6,560 or 0.28 percent)
- 106,620 paid jobs in primary industries (up 240 or 0.23 percent)
- 446,720 paid jobs in goods-producing industries (down 1,910 or 0.43 percent)
- 1,702,780 paid jobs in services industries (down 5,240 or 0.31 percent)
- 58,190 paid jobs in unclassified industries (up 370 or 0.64 percent)
- the median income (compared with
the previous week) was:
- $1,153.85 (up $0.85 or 0.07 percent).