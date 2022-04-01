Watts And Hughes Appointed Lead Contractorfor $150 Million Elementum Development In Long Bay

Templeton Group has appointed Watts & Hughes as the lead construction contractor for Elementum, its apartment and terraced home complex adjacent to the retail precinct in Long Bay.

The development comprises 107 apartments and 15 terraced homes distributed across nine three-storey buildings, surrounding two large, park-like landscaped areas. The central park concept allows residents to enjoy privacy and shared spaces, cultivating a sense of engagement and community.

Templeton received resource consent just prior to Christmas 2021, and engineering plans have now been approved for civil and infrastructure works including bulk earthworks, public utility services such as stormwater, drainage and wastewater, and all external connection works. The resource consent and engineering approval mean Watts and Hughes can now commence construction on site.

Templeton’s innovative concept, an elegantly landscaped urban oasis offering privacy while allowing moments of reflective tranquillity, was inspired by memories of Renzo Piano’s rue de Meaux development. Templeton Founder, Nigel McKenna, and Stephen McDougall and Nick Barrat-Boyes, founders of Studio Pacific Architecture, discovered this surprising yet elegant building when they were together in Paris, researching ideas for their award-winning Beaumont Quarter project. Now, almost 20 years later, they have returned to that concept, giving it new life in a New Zealand context.

“From the outset our vision for Elementum has been to create a set of unique living spaces that connect the people who live there with the stunning natural environment that surrounds them,” says Templeton CEO, Nigel McKenna. “We know that Watts and Hughes have the resources and expertise to deliver this project to the standard we expect.”

Watts & Hughes is a capable and highly experienced contractor, with over 400 large-scale projects completed, including residential developments, retail, hotel, hospitality, education, civic buildings and amenities, industrial complexes and large-scale refurbishments.

Templeton has enjoyed a long relationship with Watts & Hughes. “We worked closely with them when they were the lead contractor on our multi award-winning heritage refurbishment in Mt Eden known as Chambers and Station,” says McKenna. “We’re currently working with them on another project, in Upper Queen Street. We know one another well, respect one another’s capabilities and work effectively together.”

The first building consent package, for the substructure works for Building 2, was lodged with Auckland Council in December. It includes the piling, foundations and basement walls. The second package, covering the superstructure, façade, fitout and interior approvals is now well advanced and due to be lodged in March. Templeton expects all approvals to be completed by May.

“Elementum is an exciting and unique residential development, with nine buildings, underground car parking and a new outdoor green living area all in the one site in a location where Templeton has a large holding,” says Mark Gutry, Watts and Hughes Construction Director. “We’re delighted to have been selected and are committed to delivering a high-quality finish on this project. Elementum will be a landmark in Long Bay. We’re pleased to be associated with it and with Templeton’s growth plans.”

