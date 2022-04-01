Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

ASB To Chair New Zealand Bankers’ Association

Friday, 1 April 2022, 10:48 am
Press Release: NZBA

ASB chief executive Vittoria Shortt has been elected chair of the New Zealand Bankers’ Association and takes on the role today.

Vittoria Shortt

BNZ chief executive Dan Huggins was elected deputy chair. The chair and deputy chair take on their respective roles for two years.

Ms Shortt says the banking industry has supported Kiwis through an incredibly challenging time over the past few years, while also navigating significant changes in the economic and regulatory landscape.

“As incoming chair of the NZBA, I’m looking forward to continuing the commitment of New Zealand banks to supporting economic recovery by backing Kiwi households and businesses.

“There is huge opportunity for the banking sector to lead with purpose on some of the big issues facing New Zealand such as climate change, financial inclusion and advancing initiatives in support of Te Ao Māori. There is no doubt banking can be – and is – a force for good but we also need to continue to earn and build our reputation with the New Zealand public whether it be through demonstrating the way we care for customers in vulnerable situations or ensuring continued access to banking services.”

New Zealand Bankers’ Association chief executive Roger Beaumont thanked Kiwibank chief executive Steve Jurkovich for his contribution as chair over the last two years and welcomed Vittoria Shortt to the role.

Established in 1891, NZBA is the voice of the banking industry. The association backs its member banks to deliver for New Zealanders by shaping policy on non-competitive issues and telling the industry’s story.

The association currently has 17 members, all of which are banks registered under the Reserve Bank of New Zealand Act 1989. The association’s governing body is its council, comprising the chief executive of each member bank. In addition to these members, NZBA has eight affiliate memberships from other organisations that support the banking industry.

