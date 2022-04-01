ETCO Big Winners At Business Awards!

Last night 500 people, across 5 locations were brought together for an evening designed to celebrate the best businesses in South and East Auckland.

It was a night worth celebrating for many businesses across the region, especially for The Electrical Training Company (ETCO) as they secured the win for the Supreme Business Excellence Award at the Westpac Auckland Business Awards 2021 – South & East Region. The announcement capped an already successful evening for ETCO after they won the Excellence in Strategy and Planning earlier in the evening.

We're very proud of the company, the people, and the leadership from the board down through to the CEO. I'd encourage others to enter these awards, you'll be surprised at how much you're actually doing and it's only when you stop, pause and really think about your achievements that you think well actually, I've got a really good story to tell here.” says Janice Smith, Chief Financial Officer, Electrical Training Company.

Auckland Business Chamber Chief Executive Michael Barnett congratulated ETCO on their success.

“They have shown resilience, and innovation through both stable and unprecedented times and are deserving winners. It is important they are recognised.” says Michael Barnett, Chief Executive, Auckland Business Chamber.

Other category winners this evening included global leader in nanofibre technology, NanoLayr; scrap metal yard, Endless Holdings; The Cosmetic Clinic, experts in laser hair removal, cosmetic injectables and skincare treatments; Essano, certified organic skincare products; manuka honey manufacture Wilderness Valley; pioneer in health and nutritional products New Image International; All Heart NZ, reducing poverty, increasing access to education and providing wellbeing services; and construction and development company Home.

Westpac NZ Head of Business Banking, Mark Steed, praised the courage and tenacity of Auckland businesses through two years of uncertainty.

“Tonight’s winners and finalists, as well as the wider business community, have excelled at finding new ways of doing business with new customers,” Mr Steed said. “Their strength and resilience will be vital as Auckland prepares to open back up to the world in 2022.

“At Westpac, we‘re proud to be working with Kiwi businesses and using our industry specialisation approach to help them adapt and thrive. Whatever this year throws at us, we know they’ll continue to help drive our economy in a strong and sustainable way.”

