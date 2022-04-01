Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Flicks And Neon Continue Successful Content Partnership, Showcasing An Expansive Line Up Of Movies And TV Shows

Friday, 1 April 2022, 2:06 pm
Flicks and New Zealand streaming service Neon have announced a continuation of their successful media partnership for a further 12 months.

The partnership, which was initially established in March 2020, utilises Flicks’ position as the leading local authority on movies and TV shows to promote Neon’s brand and content. It means that New Zealand audiences can continue discovering Neon’s movies and TV shows, along with the extensive listings and features on Flicks’ website.

Showcasing Neon’s latest releases and library titles with feature articles and interviews on flicks.co.nz, the partnership is complemented by Flicks’ writing talent and Neon’s vast range of content.

In addition to industry-leading content, the partnership includes premium display ads that boost the reach and awareness of Neon’s tentpole shows, social executions, plus exclusive priority brand placements across Flicks.

Holly Phillips, Marketing and Brand Manager for Neon, says, “It’s a partnership delivering outstanding results, built on a mutual passion for TV and movies. It’s also so much easier from a customer perspective to have a one-stop-shop with a local point of view on new content and a helping hand on where to get it.”

Flicks, a Vista Group company, is New Zealand’s leading movie and TV website, with reviews, features and interviews, plus cinema and streaming platform listings providing audiences with a comprehensive site to find what to watch and where to watch it.

Dan Michelle, Sales & Partnerships Director for Flicks, says, “For Flicks, it’s paramount we help our audience discover the best movies and TV shows to watch quickly and painlessly, wherever they are around the country. Our partnership with Neon is designed with just that in mind, allowing us to seamlessly showcase Neon’s brand and world class content at a pivotal point of discovery for hundreds of thousands of Kiwis each month.”

Along with its New Zealand website, Flicks also provides movies and TV content for audiences in Australia and the United Kingdom, having just launched in the UK in November 2021.

