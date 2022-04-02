What You Need To Know About Polkadot (DOT) In 2022

SINGAPORE, Apr 1, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - 2021 was a huge year for the cryptocurrency market, with huge strides in growth and adoption of digital assets, NFTs, and blockchain worldwide. It was also an incredible year for Moonstake as we rose the top rankings of global staking providers, reaching a total staking assets of $1.8 billion thanks to the support of our users and partners worldwide. As we begin the new year 2022, Moonstake as well as our strategic coin partners have many exciting news and programs in store for you as our platforms scale and evolve. To welcome our user community into the exciting new year, we're creating a series of articles in collaboration with our strategic partner on what you need to know about our partner coins in the year 2022, this time with Polkadot.

As of January 2020, Moonstake has been supporting DOT staking via strategic partnership with RockX, one of Polkadot's leading node operators. Since then, Moonstake has hosted a number of campaigns that promote awareness of the Polkadot ecosystem as well as adoption of DOT staking to global users, including webinars and giveaways. Later, Moonstake also partnered with Plasm, now known as Astar Network, a leading DApps hub on Polkadot, to expand support for the ecosystem with other parachains.

In 2021, Polkadot accomplished a number of major development milestones with the rollout of Parachains, Slot Auctions, and Crowdloans across 2 Relay-chain networks: Kusama coming live early in the year and Polkadot following up in December, both of which saw numerous successful parachain launches following their establishments. Additionally, the number of nominator accounts the network can support has tripled from 6,000 at the end of 2020 to 22,000 at its peak. In terms of organized events, Polkadot also managed to participate in over 380 meetups and conferences across the globe, both online and offline,in its effort to cultivate the global Polkadot community against the turbulence caused by the pandemic. Most notably, Polkadot received support and endorsement from the largest telecom company in Europe, Deutsche Telekom, who is currently using its infrastructure to participate in the Polkadot public blockchain network as a validator.

For 2022, Polkadot is focusing on expanding the number of Parachains on their network, with the ultimate goal being 100 parachain slots total. The project is also strongly continuing to push its efforts in building a robust development community for the ecosystem through even more events, hackathons, and initiatives. Not only will this help propel the ecosystem to greater heights in terms of technical achievements and usability, it is also how Polkadot will grow its user base and attract the interests of investors looking for high-value ecosystems.

Moonstake is proud to be strategic partners of Astar to expand the Polkadot ecosystem.We will continue to maintain strong support for the ever growing and developing Polkadot ecosystem and hope to bring even more great value to DOT and crypto users worldwide in 2022 to help accelerate adoption of the Polkadot and Moonstake ecosystems together.

