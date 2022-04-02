Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Resintech Bhd Proposes Bonus Share And Warrant Issues

Saturday, 2 April 2022, 8:35 pm
Press Release: UN News

- 1 for 3 bonus issue with 1 for 2 free warrants

- Company to reward shareholders while aiming to improve trading liquidity and strengthen capital base

KUALA LUMPUR, Apr 1, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - Resintech Berhad (7232; RESINTC), a fully integrated provider of polyethylene products and unplasticized polyvinyl chloride (uPVC), has today proposed a bonus issue of up to 50,308,463 new ordinary shares on the basis of 1 bonus share for every 3 existing Resintech shares as well as a proposed bonus issue of up to 100,616,926 free warrants on the basis of 1 warrant for every 2 existing Resintech shares.

The entitlement date for the bonus issue of new ordinary shares will be determined and announced later by Resintech's Board of Directors ("the Board") while the entitlement date for the bonus issue of free warrants will be determined and announced later by the Board based on the names of shareholders appearing in the Company's record of securities holders.

The bonus shares will be entitled to the bonus warrants as the proposed issue of warrants will be implemented following the completion of the proposed bonus issue of shares.

Managing Director of Resintech, Dato' Dr. Teh Kim Poo said, "The proposed bonus issue of shares and warrants is to reward shareholders as the increase in the number of shares come at no cost to existing shareholders while the warrants enable them to participate in the derivative of the Company's shares at no cost and at the same time provide them with an opportunity to increase their equity participation through exercising their warrants."

"The bonus share issue will also improve trading liquidity of Resintech shares through increasing the number of shares issued while the warrants will strengthen the Company's capital base and shareholders' funds as and when they are exercised."

Resintech recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding to acquire a 30% stake in Bionutricia Holding Sdn. Bhd. ("Bionutricia") from the controlling shareholders for the sum of RM8.7 million.

Bionutricia is a biotechnology firm specialising in the production and commercialisation of plant- and fruit-based extracts and active fractions from local herbs through advanced nano-biotechnology processes.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from UN News on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Consumer: Over $1000? April Power Price Rises Are A Shock For Some Customers
Consumer NZ’s Powerswitch has been crunching the numbers and found some power uses will face price hikes up to $1000 a year... More>>



Government: To Participate In Air New Zealand Capital Raise
The Government is continuing to support Air New Zealand as the majority shareholder by committing to participate in the national carrier’s proposal to raise capital and accelerate the recovery for the airline and the New Zealand economy... More>>

Government: Workplace Vaccination Guidance Updated
New guidance to support businesses and organisations through the upcoming changes to vaccination requirements has been released today.
The new guidance has been published on www.worksafe.govt.nz and www.employment.govt.nz... More>>


WorkSafe: Charter Company Sentenced Over Whakaari/White Island Failings
A charter company has been sentenced for health and safety failings in relation to the Whakaari/White Island eruption. WorkSafe New Zealand carried out its largest ever investigation into the circumstances of tourists and workers... More>>




Save Our Trains: Passenger Rail Left In Cold While Government Pours Cash Into Air New Zealand
The Save Our Trains Campaign says support needs to be given to climate friendly transport options. Save Our Trains Spokesperson Paul Callister says the recapitalization of Air New Zealand... More>>

Auckland: America’s Cup Decision Disappointing But Not Surprising, Mayor Phil Goff Says
Auckland Mayor Phil Goff says the decision not to hold the next America’s Cup in Auckland had been signalled for some time.
“While it is not a surprise, I have encountered strong views... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 