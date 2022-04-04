Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

February’s Cyclone Dovi Insurance Claims Top $44 M

Monday, 4 April 2022, 8:54 am
Press Release: Insurance Council

Provisional general insurance claims for cyclone Dovi, which traversed the North Island and the top of the South Island between 9 and 14 February, have come in at $44.43 million across 8,767 claims says the Insurance Council of New Zealand Te Kāhui Inihua o Aotearoa (ICNZ).

"In a time of rapidly rising costs, insurers were once again on hand to put things right for thousands of New Zealanders, said ICNZ Chief Executive, Tim Grafton. "Major events such as this should serve as a reminder for people to check their insurance is up to date and that they are adequately covered."

While a detailed geographic breakdown of claims by affected regions is not available, claims were recorded from Northland down to the Buller District. Claims arose from a mix of flood and storm damage and included 6,768 home and contents claims, 1,237 for commercial material damage, 636 for motor vehicles and 47 marine claims.

Last year saw a new record set for general insurance pay-outs following extreme weather events at $324.1 million. However, as ICNZ only collects data for general insurance pay-outs, this does not include losses that are under or un-insured. The cost of running evacuations, cleaning up after slips and wash-outs and repairing road and other infrastructure is not captured by ICNZ. Nor is much of the damage to farmland and crops or wider social and environmental costs. The total economic cost of such events will be significantly more than that recorded by ICNZ.

"We know from what we are seeing across Aotearoa New Zealand, Australia and the world, that climate-driven extreme weather events are becoming both more frequent and severe," added Tim.

"Action is needed on two fronts to help maintain Aotearoa’s world-leading levels of all-risks insurance uptake. One is that emissions need to be cut in an effort to limit how bad things get and how fast. At the same time, much more needs to be done to actually reduce the risks to our homes, businesses and communities. This means investing to make them more resilient, for instance by looking at floor levels, construction techniques and not building in flood prone areas, as well as investing in community scale works to protect infrastructure and prevent widespread flooding."

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Insurance Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Consumer: Over $1000? April Power Price Rises Are A Shock For Some Customers
Consumer NZ’s Powerswitch has been crunching the numbers and found some power uses will face price hikes up to $1000 a year... More>>



Government: To Participate In Air New Zealand Capital Raise
The Government is continuing to support Air New Zealand as the majority shareholder by committing to participate in the national carrier’s proposal to raise capital and accelerate the recovery for the airline and the New Zealand economy... More>>

Government: Workplace Vaccination Guidance Updated
New guidance to support businesses and organisations through the upcoming changes to vaccination requirements has been released today.
The new guidance has been published on www.worksafe.govt.nz and www.employment.govt.nz... More>>


WorkSafe: Charter Company Sentenced Over Whakaari/White Island Failings
A charter company has been sentenced for health and safety failings in relation to the Whakaari/White Island eruption. WorkSafe New Zealand carried out its largest ever investigation into the circumstances of tourists and workers... More>>




Save Our Trains: Passenger Rail Left In Cold While Government Pours Cash Into Air New Zealand
The Save Our Trains Campaign says support needs to be given to climate friendly transport options. Save Our Trains Spokesperson Paul Callister says the recapitalization of Air New Zealand... More>>

Auckland: America’s Cup Decision Disappointing But Not Surprising, Mayor Phil Goff Says
Auckland Mayor Phil Goff says the decision not to hold the next America’s Cup in Auckland had been signalled for some time.
“While it is not a surprise, I have encountered strong views... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 