OceanaGold President And CEO Gerard Bond Commences Tenure

(BRISBANE) OceanaGold Corporation (TSX: OGC) (ASX: OGC) (“OceanaGold” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that today Gerard Bond has commenced his role as President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company. Mr. Bond will initially be based in Melbourne, Australia and in the coming weeks will travel to visit all operations and meet with shareholders and other key stakeholders. Mr. Paul Benson, Chairman of the Board, said “Gerard’s start with OceanaGold marks a new chapter for the Company. His wealth of commercial and industry experience and proven track record of driving performance and delivering on business potential will be instrumental in unlocking the Company’s full value, and the Board is looking forward to working with him. I would also like to take this opportunity to thank Scott Sullivan for stepping in as Acting President and CEO. His leadership has been instrumental over the past few months, and he will continue to be a key member of OceanaGold’s executive team in his role as Chief Operating Officer.” Mr. Bond added, “I am looking forward to leading OceanaGold through what I believe will be a transformational period for the business, our shareholders and stakeholders. I am inheriting a solid foundation with a highly talented workforce, a suite of high-quality assets, one of the most exciting growth pipelines in the industry, and a tremendous shareholder register of supportive long-term minded investors.” “We will focus on delivering long-term value to shareholders by safely and responsibly optimising all of our operations and maximizing cash generation. This will allow us to reduce our debt, return to paying dividends to shareholders and invest in high-return projects such as the Wharekirauponga Mine in New Zealand and the Haile Underground Mine in the USA. We have a lot of opportunity ahead of us and are focused on safely delivering the full value potential of this business.” Authorised for release to the market by Company Secretary, Liang Tang.

© Scoop Media

