Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

OceanaGold President And CEO Gerard Bond Commences Tenure

Monday, 4 April 2022, 9:50 am
Press Release: OceanaGold

(BRISBANE) OceanaGold Corporation (TSX: OGC) (ASX: OGC) (“OceanaGold” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that today Gerard Bond has commenced his role as President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company. Mr. Bond will initially be based in Melbourne, Australia and in the coming weeks will travel to visit all operations and meet with shareholders and other key stakeholders. Mr. Paul Benson, Chairman of the Board, said “Gerard’s start with OceanaGold marks a new chapter for the Company. His wealth of commercial and industry experience and proven track record of driving performance and delivering on business potential will be instrumental in unlocking the Company’s full value, and the Board is looking forward to working with him. I would also like to take this opportunity to thank Scott Sullivan for stepping in as Acting President and CEO. His leadership has been instrumental over the past few months, and he will continue to be a key member of OceanaGold’s executive team in his role as Chief Operating Officer.” Mr. Bond added, “I am looking forward to leading OceanaGold through what I believe will be a transformational period for the business, our shareholders and stakeholders. I am inheriting a solid foundation with a highly talented workforce, a suite of high-quality assets, one of the most exciting growth pipelines in the industry, and a tremendous shareholder register of supportive long-term minded investors.” “We will focus on delivering long-term value to shareholders by safely and responsibly optimising all of our operations and maximizing cash generation. This will allow us to reduce our debt, return to paying dividends to shareholders and invest in high-return projects such as the Wharekirauponga Mine in New Zealand and the Haile Underground Mine in the USA. We have a lot of opportunity ahead of us and are focused on safely delivering the full value potential of this business.” Authorised for release to the market by Company Secretary, Liang Tang. 

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from OceanaGold on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Consumer: Over $1000? April Power Price Rises Are A Shock For Some Customers
Consumer NZ’s Powerswitch has been crunching the numbers and found some power uses will face price hikes up to $1000 a year... More>>



Government: To Participate In Air New Zealand Capital Raise
The Government is continuing to support Air New Zealand as the majority shareholder by committing to participate in the national carrier’s proposal to raise capital and accelerate the recovery for the airline and the New Zealand economy... More>>

Government: Workplace Vaccination Guidance Updated
New guidance to support businesses and organisations through the upcoming changes to vaccination requirements has been released today.
The new guidance has been published on www.worksafe.govt.nz and www.employment.govt.nz... More>>


WorkSafe: Charter Company Sentenced Over Whakaari/White Island Failings
A charter company has been sentenced for health and safety failings in relation to the Whakaari/White Island eruption. WorkSafe New Zealand carried out its largest ever investigation into the circumstances of tourists and workers... More>>




Save Our Trains: Passenger Rail Left In Cold While Government Pours Cash Into Air New Zealand
The Save Our Trains Campaign says support needs to be given to climate friendly transport options. Save Our Trains Spokesperson Paul Callister says the recapitalization of Air New Zealand... More>>

Auckland: America’s Cup Decision Disappointing But Not Surprising, Mayor Phil Goff Says
Auckland Mayor Phil Goff says the decision not to hold the next America’s Cup in Auckland had been signalled for some time.
“While it is not a surprise, I have encountered strong views... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 