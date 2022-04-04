Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Samsung The Freestyle Initial Pre-order Allocation Is Sold Out Before Launch In New Zealand

Monday, 4 April 2022, 10:01 am
Press Release: Samsung

AUCKLAND – 4th April 2022 – Samsung Electronics New Zealand today announced that the revolutionary compact form factor and portable screen entertainment device, The Freestyle, has sold out its initial shipment of pre-order stock, after thousands of Kiwis registered their interest to purchase.

“We are heartened and grateful for the overwhelming response to The Freestyle in New Zealand,” said Ryan Jolly, Head of TV and AV, Samsung Electronics New Zealand. “We knew this new portable entertainment device was going to be popular with Kiwi’s, however I am really pleased with how the pre-sales have gone to date. I would like to thank our customers for their support for Samsung’s pioneering innovations, and we will do our best to fulfil consumer demand as quickly as possible.”

Even though the initial allocation has sold out, Samsung New Zealand is committed to getting more stock for Kiwis in the coming weeks. Kiwis can still pre-order The Freestyle from nationwide retail partners, which will ensure they get their hands on this innovative entertainment projector as soon as possible. Consumers are still able to take advantage of the incredible pre-order offer until the 5th April.

Registration of Interest for Samsung’s The Freestyle

Consumers who wish to purchase should visit https://www.samsung.com/nz/projectors/the-freestyle/the-freestyle-sp-lsp3blaxnz/, whereupon they can see all the latest updates and information.

The Freestyle is available in white colour variant only within New Zealand and is priced at the recommended retail price of $1699.

Pre order offers include a bonus outdoor carry case and in some circumstances the pre-order offer also includes a pair of Galaxy Buds2.

