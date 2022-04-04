Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Red Does Not Mean Stop

Monday, 4 April 2022, 5:00 pm
Press Release: Auckland Business Chamber

So, we’re stalled on red for at least another 10 days but there are mitigations that business – and the public sector - can and should take to get the city moving, says Auckland Business Chamber CEO, Michael Barnett

“Many businesses are doing okay and if Government won’t change the lights to orange, business and the public service can help change the narrative and their behaviours starting with getting people back into their workplaces,” he said.

“Government and Council have ditched mandates so should have the confidence to get their thousands of people back into the office. Private enterprise would follow suit too if their workers who are household contacts and not on the critical jobs list were allowed to be at work if they tested negative each day.”

Mr Barnett said business deems all its workers critical and puts health and safety and risk assessments at the top of their responsibilities.

“We need to accept that the lights are not going to change today so we have to find the safest and most pragmatic workarounds to protect our workplaces, staff, and communities.”

