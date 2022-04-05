National Hauora Coalition Announces The Appointment Of Dr Rachel Brown As Interim Chief Executive

National Hauora Coalition (NHC) has announced the appointment of wahine Māori, Dr Rachel Brown, as Interim Chief Executive. Of Te Atiawa, Ngāti Mutunga ki Wharekauri, Kāi Tahu, Tuahiwi and Kāti Māmoe descent, Dr Brown brings with her significant health, social services, education, iwi and community experience. Most recently she has held the role of NHC’s Executive Leader, Service Delivery.

Dame Paula Rebstock, NHC Board Chair, says that Dr Brown is “noted for her leadership, integrity, passion for all things Māori and manaaki tangata.” She added that the NHC Board, Trust and Executive Leadership Team are confident Dr Brown will successfully guide NHC through this next phase and will continue to empower the organisation to support the needs of whānau “in the way we always have.”

Commenting on this announcement, Dr Brown said that previous CE, Simon Royal, “leaves a great blueprint and solid foundation that we will continue to work with.” She added that she looks forward to continuing NHC’s journey collectively and is confident in the “tremendous skill and experience” of the organisation’s Executive Leadership Team.

Dr Brown’s appointment is until recruitment for a permanent CE has been completed.

About Dr Rachel Brown

Dr Brown is of Te Atiawa, Ngāti Mutunga ki Wharekauri, Kāi Tahu, Tuahiwi and Kāti Māmoe descent. She has previously worked at the Ministry of Health, Oranga Tamariki as well as across three universities and district health boards, iwi and community. A current member of the Māori Monitoring Equity Group (MMEG) - National Screening Unit and Reference Group Member for Te Tiriti Governance Partner Model Project, Dr Brown holds a PhD in Health Science and a Masters in Health Promotion – Māori Health. Her areas of interest include Māori, indigenous and Pacific health, equity, qualitative research, people building, education and justice.

About National Hauora Coalition

NHC is a chariable social enterprise and Aotearoa’s largest Māori-led PHO. The organisation’s kaupapa is mana whānau, whānau ora – prosperous families living well, and is a lead advocate for hauora Māori (Wai 2687) through the Waitangi Tribunal Health Services Kaupapa Inquiry (Wai 2575). In its day to day activities, NHC partners with a wide range of agencies, iwi and industry groups to commission and deliver indigenously designed health and social serivces to improve health outcomes for whānau Māori, achieve health equity and greater social cohesion for the benefit of Aotearoa.

