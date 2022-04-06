Decision Inc. Australia Collaborates With Microsoft To Deliver And Manage Azure Services

Decision Inc. Australia, a leading independent data and analytics consultancy, has joined forces with Microsoft to ensure the consultancy can help clients architect, design, deploy and manage Microsoft Azure services.

In addition, Decision Inc. Australia’s clients will be able to purchase Microsoft Azure subscription services through its existing partnership with local cloud services partner, Rhipe.

Decision Inc. Australia works with clients to determine how to best leverage data and technology to transform their organisations into Intelligent Enterprises. The company has nearly a decade of experience working with Microsoft in South Africa, where Decision Inc.’s global headquarters are located. This agreement is a natural extension of that partnership, which has delivered world class experiences and solutions for Decision Inc.’s clients utilising Microsoft technologies including Azure, Dynamics 365 and Power Platform.

“This collaboration means we can help clients achieve greater insights and decision-making capabilities,” said Aiden Heke, CEO, Decision Inc. Australia. “Our clients have asked for an accelerated implementation of cloud services, and the transformation of business processes through optimised technology functions. This agreement with Microsoft ensures we can now offer that level of expertise through the availability of Microsoft’s leading products and services to our Australian clients.”

“Decision Inc. Australia is adept at identifying business issues and helping their clients address pain points wherever they are in the business,” said Phil Balow, Partner Technology Director, Microsoft ANZ . “We have a long-standing relationship with Decision Inc. in South Africa, and we believe the new Australian collaboration will be just as beneficial to the clients of both organisations.”

Decision Inc. Australia will feature on the Microsoft Azure marketplace from which Microsoft sellers can then recommend Decision Inc. Australia’s services, which include:

Information Landscape Audit

Master Data Management in Microsoft Dataverse

Analytics Visioning Workshop

Data Strategy Assessment

Azure-Ready Sectors Across Australia Now Primed to Modernise Through Partnership

The collaboration will initially be focused on clients in the Retail, Supply Chain, Manufacturing and Insurance sectors.

“These sectors are particularly Azure-ready and the benefits our partnership will bring to those sectors are myriad,” said Heke. “Take manufacturing: we worked with a large manufacturer in South Africa which was running SAP for Finance, but wanted it wanted to modernise its data and analytics capability. It was finding the blending of data from multiple systems manual and onerous, and it wasn’t achieving real-time data reports.”

Decision Inc. helped that organisation by developing and implementing an Azure for SAP platform leveraging connectors and integration between SAP and the Azure cloud, which enabled the manufacturer to move its reporting to Azure, utilising PowerBI.

“This led to a blended and conformed data model with automated data flows and reports, and real time data views,” said Heke. “There are many similar organisations in Australia and across sectors which are similarly Azure-ready, and our relationship with Microsoft will enable these businesses to make the move more seamlessly than ever before. We continue to bring our Industry IP to the fore to accelerate our clients ability to leverage Microsoft technologies.”

About Decision Inc. Australia

Decision Inc. is a leading independent data and analytics consultancy which delivers value from data faster. We serve the Australian community and industry and believe great data and analytics expertise will underpin economic recovery and prosperity. We provide insights and accelerated business improvement capabilities to help our clients in their pursuit of progress.

About Microsoft

Microsoft (Nasdaq “MSFT” @microsoft) enables digital transformation for the era of an intelligent cloud and an intelligent edge. Its mission is to empower every person and every organization on the planet to achieve more.

© Scoop Media

