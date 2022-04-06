Household Labour Force Survey Estimated Working-age Population: March 2022 Quarter





How Did Life On Earth Begin?: University Of Auckland Scientist Will Test A Novel Theory

University of Auckland biophysicist Dr Peter Wills and colleagues have $2 million to test a theory on the origins of life on Earth. Nearly four billion years ago, Earth was wildly volcanic with an orange sky, green seas, and meteorites crashing down with frequency. How did life emerge in this forbidding environment?.. More>>



Consumer: Over $1000? April Power Price Rises Are A Shock For Some Customers

Consumer NZ’s Powerswitch has been crunching the numbers and found some power uses will face price hikes up to $1000 a year... More>>





Government: To Participate In Air New Zealand Capital Raise

The Government is continuing to support Air New Zealand as the majority shareholder by committing to participate in the national carrier’s proposal to raise capital and accelerate the recovery for the airline and the New Zealand economy... More>>



