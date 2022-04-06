Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

NZ Veterinary Association Appoints New Board Chair

Wednesday, 6 April 2022, 3:05 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Veterinary Association

The New Zealand Veterinary Association (NZVA) is pleased to announce the appointment of Professor Grant Guilford as Chair of the Association.

President of the NZVA Board, Grant McCullough says Guilford is a well-known and widely respected veterinarian with extensive knowledge of the profession, that will serve him well as Chair.

"Grant’s impressive leadership and governance experience is a testament to his capabilities and passion for our profession. He has a thorough understanding of the key people and stakeholders across the industry, and we are looking forward to seeing his expertise around the table."

Guilford says it is a privilege to be offered the opportunity to support the veterinary profession’s ongoing contributions to Aotearoa.

"In my previous university roles at Auckland and Wellington, I have been able to have a close look at the strengths and weaknesses of most of the other professions in New Zealand. The people of the veterinary profession are simply without peer and it is a great please to once again to be working with people of such calibre."

McCullough says Guilford will help the NZVA build on the work led by former Chair, Dr Flora Gilkison. "When Flora announced that she no longer had enough time to dedicate to the Chair’s role, Grant was an obvious choice."

In March this year, Professor Guilford retired as Vice Chancellor of Te Herenga Waka Victoria University of Wellington, after eight years in the role. Before that, he was the Dean of Science at University of Auckland, and had served 10 years as Foundation Head of the Institute of Veterinary, Animal and Biomedical Sciences at Massey University.

He holds a Bachelor of Veterinary Sciences and a Bachelor of Philosophy from Massey University, and a PhD in Nutrition from the University of California, Davis.

Professor Guilford took up his role as NZVA Board Chair on 1 April 2022.

