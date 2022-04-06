Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Free Webinar Series Helps Boost Local Businesses Through Shared Experiences

Wednesday, 6 April 2022, 4:41 pm
Press Release: Kapiti Coast Chamber Of Commerce

A free webinar series is underway in Kapiti to support local businesses through the ongoing and unprecedented challenges they’ve been facing over the past two years and provide an advice and motivation boost going forward.

The Kāpiti Coast Chamber of Commerce in partnership with the Kāpiti Coast District Council have launched Coming To Your Front Room - where speakers and panellists with expertise in areas that will benefit and support local businesses are hosted through an online forum.

After a successful first session where a panel of local trade and hospitality business people discussed their experiences and advice around navigating Covid-19 restrictions, the next event - to be held on Wednesday 13th April from 12.15pm to 1.15pm - will feature speaker Jo Delaney from the Ministry of Social Development (MSD). The session will address how MSD can support businesses to source, maintain and train employees and will include a Q&A section.

Council Economic Development Manager Mark Ward says the webinar series provides a highly valuable forum that is both open and safe, for businesses to understand and discuss best approaches to the significant challenges in the current market and workforce.

“Through our collaboration with the Chamber of Commerce we are putting together speakers and events that businesses are signalling will benefit them during this period of significant change,” he says.

Chamber Co-Chair Monique Leith says the organisation believes that ensuring the community has access to information and support during the ongoing challenges and impacts of the pandemic will ensure we all come through this successfully together, with locals supporting locals.

“The sessions are designed to be welcoming, with the opportunity to ask questions and benefit from the experiences of others in our local business community,” she says.

“We’ve set up the webinars so people can get some lunch or a coffee from their favourite local cafe and join us for a relaxed online meet up during their break, or dial in from home, to inform themselves, share ideas and connect with others in their community”.

There is no cost to attend the sessions, but participants need to register. For more information and details about the upcoming panellists - who span a wide range of industries and business types, visit www.kapitichamber.org.nz.

