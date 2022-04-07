Dwelling and household estimates: March 2022 quarter



MIA: Rush To Beat Clean Car Discount Fees Leads To Highest Ever Monthly Sales Of New Vehicles

Motor Industry Association Chief Executive David Crawford says that as anticipated in the lead up to the Clean Car Discount fees that became operative on 1 April, the March 2022 figures of 21,044 vehicles are the strongest for any month... More>>



How Did Life On Earth Begin?: University Of Auckland Scientist Will Test A Novel Theory

University of Auckland biophysicist Dr Peter Wills and colleagues have $2 million to test a theory on the origins of life on Earth. Nearly four billion years ago, Earth was wildly volcanic with an orange sky, green seas, and meteorites crashing down with frequency. How did life emerge in this forbidding environment?.. More>>



Consumer: Over $1000? April Power Price Rises Are A Shock For Some Customers

Consumer NZ’s Powerswitch has been crunching the numbers and found some power uses will face price hikes up to $1000 a year... More>>