Dwelling And Household Estimates: March 2022 Quarter
Dwelling and household estimates are used for many purposes including planning, policy formation, business decisions, and as 'bottom lines' in the calculation of market coverage rates.
Please note, we will no longer be publishing Excel or CSV tables for quarterly dwelling and household estimates releases. The relevant data remains available on Infoshare.
Key facts
As at 31 March 2022:
- private dwellings estimate – 1,994,300
- households estimate – 1,919,800.
Visit our website to read this information release:
Dwelling and household estimates: March 2022 quarter