Employment Indicators: Weekly As At 4 April 2022 – Information Release
The experimental weekly series provides an early indicator of employment and labour market changes in a more timely manner than the monthly employment indicators series.
Key facts
The 6-day series includes jobs with a pay period equal to or less than 7 days, while the 20-day series covers jobs with pay periods of 14 days or fewer. The 34-day series includes all jobs regardless of their pay period.
The 34-day series indicated that for the latest week, the week ended 27 February 2022:
- the number of paid jobs (compared with the
previous week) were:
- 2,316,160 total paid jobs (up 1,860 or 0.08 percent)
- 106,160 paid jobs in primary industries (down 460 or 0.43 percent)
- 446,560 paid jobs in goods-producing industries (down 160 or 0.04 percent)
- 1,704,800 paid jobs in services industries (up 2,020 or 0.12 percent)
- 58,640 paid jobs in unclassified industries (up 450 or 0.77 percent)
- the median income (compared with
the previous week) was:
- $1,153.85 (unchanged or 0.00 percent).