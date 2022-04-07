Employment Indicators: Weekly As At 4 April 2022 – Information Release



The experimental weekly series provides an early indicator of employment and labour market changes in a more timely manner than the monthly employment indicators series.

Key facts

The 6-day series includes jobs with a pay period equal to or less than 7 days, while the 20-day series covers jobs with pay periods of 14 days or fewer. The 34-day series includes all jobs regardless of their pay period.

The 34-day series indicated that for the latest week, the week ended 27 February 2022:

the number of paid jobs (compared with the previous week) were: 2,316,160 total paid jobs (up 1,860 or 0.08 percent) 106,160 paid jobs in primary industries (down 460 or 0.43 percent) 446,560 paid jobs in goods-producing industries (down 160 or 0.04 percent) 1,704,800 paid jobs in services industries (up 2,020 or 0.12 percent) 58,640 paid jobs in unclassified industries (up 450 or 0.77 percent)

the median income (compared with the previous week) was: $1,153.85 (unchanged or 0.00 percent).



