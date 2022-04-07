Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Quayside Holdings Announces CEO Resignation

Thursday, 7 April 2022, 11:31 am
Press Release: Quayside Properties Limited

After 12 years at the helm, Scott Hamilton has announced he will step down from his role as CEO of Quayside Holdings Limited to explore new opportunities for himself and his family. During Scott’s tenure, Quayside has grown to net assets exceeding $3 billion and diversified well beyond a majority shareholding in the Port of Tauranga.

Under Scott’s leadership, Quayside is on track in 2022 to provide a record $40 million dividend to our shareholder, the Bay of Plenty Regional Council. On the back of this, and in our 30th year of operation, Scott believes the time is right to pursue new challenges.

Scott has an outstanding track record of generating enviable returns for our shareholder and regional ratepayers, as well as forming enduring relationships with stakeholders and local community.

Sir Robert McLeod, Quayside’s Chair says “Scott’s enthusiasm for the outcomes that Quayside provides to the regional community is unparalleled. We thank him for his commitment over the last 12 years, which is evidenced by the sustained growth and successful diversification of Quayside .”

The Chair of the Bay of Plenty Regional Council, Doug Leeder, reflecting on Scott’s time at Quayside, commented “Scott has been instrumental in driving the company’s commercial outcomes for the benefit of the Bay of Plenty region. Quayside is an enviable investment model in Aotearoa, achieving long-term intergenerational value for its community. Scott has woven commercial drive with a community focus that is important to all in the Bay.”

Of his impending departure, Scott says “with Quayside’s ongoing strong commercial returns, as well as organisational and capability growth, the time is right for me to take on new opportunities. I am proud of the long-lasting impact Quayside has had, and will continue to have, on the Bay of Plenty”.

Quayside will partner with an executive search firm to appoint a replacement. Scott will remain CEO to assist with the transition to his successor.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Quayside Properties Limited on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


MIA: Rush To Beat Clean Car Discount Fees Leads To Highest Ever Monthly Sales Of New Vehicles
Motor Industry Association Chief Executive David Crawford says that as anticipated in the lead up to the Clean Car Discount fees that became operative on 1 April, the March 2022 figures of 21,044 vehicles are the strongest for any month... More>>


How Did Life On Earth Begin?: University Of Auckland Scientist Will Test A Novel Theory
University of Auckland biophysicist Dr Peter Wills and colleagues have $2 million to test a theory on the origins of life on Earth. Nearly four billion years ago, Earth was wildly volcanic with an orange sky, green seas, and meteorites crashing down with frequency. How did life emerge in this forbidding environment?.. More>>


Consumer: Over $1000? April Power Price Rises Are A Shock For Some Customers
Consumer NZ’s Powerswitch has been crunching the numbers and found some power uses will face price hikes up to $1000 a year... More>>


Science Media Centre: New Covid-19 Variant XE May Be More Transmissible – Expert Reaction
The World Health Organization is warning of a new Covid-19 variant that may be more transmissible than Omicron BA.2. XE is potentially 10 per cent more transmissible than BA.2, and was first detected in the UK in January... More>>


WorkSafe: Charter Company Sentenced Over Whakaari/White Island Failings
A charter company has been sentenced for health and safety failings in relation to the Whakaari/White Island eruption. WorkSafe New Zealand carried out its largest ever investigation into the circumstances of tourists and workers... More>>




Save Our Trains: Passenger Rail Left In Cold While Government Pours Cash Into Air New Zealand
The Save Our Trains Campaign says support needs to be given to climate friendly transport options. Save Our Trains Spokesperson Paul Callister says the recapitalization of Air New Zealand... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 