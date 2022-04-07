Quayside Holdings Announces CEO Resignation

After 12 years at the helm, Scott Hamilton has announced he will step down from his role as CEO of Quayside Holdings Limited to explore new opportunities for himself and his family. During Scott’s tenure, Quayside has grown to net assets exceeding $3 billion and diversified well beyond a majority shareholding in the Port of Tauranga.

Under Scott’s leadership, Quayside is on track in 2022 to provide a record $40 million dividend to our shareholder, the Bay of Plenty Regional Council. On the back of this, and in our 30th year of operation, Scott believes the time is right to pursue new challenges.

Scott has an outstanding track record of generating enviable returns for our shareholder and regional ratepayers, as well as forming enduring relationships with stakeholders and local community.

Sir Robert McLeod, Quayside’s Chair says “Scott’s enthusiasm for the outcomes that Quayside provides to the regional community is unparalleled. We thank him for his commitment over the last 12 years, which is evidenced by the sustained growth and successful diversification of Quayside .”

The Chair of the Bay of Plenty Regional Council, Doug Leeder, reflecting on Scott’s time at Quayside, commented “Scott has been instrumental in driving the company’s commercial outcomes for the benefit of the Bay of Plenty region. Quayside is an enviable investment model in Aotearoa, achieving long-term intergenerational value for its community. Scott has woven commercial drive with a community focus that is important to all in the Bay.”

Of his impending departure, Scott says “with Quayside’s ongoing strong commercial returns, as well as organisational and capability growth, the time is right for me to take on new opportunities. I am proud of the long-lasting impact Quayside has had, and will continue to have, on the Bay of Plenty”.

Quayside will partner with an executive search firm to appoint a replacement. Scott will remain CEO to assist with the transition to his successor.

