International Kinder Surprise Recall Includes New Zealand

Ferrero International S.A. is recalling Kinder Surprise chocolate eggs from New Zealand shelves because of potential contamination with salmonella bacteria.

It forms part of a global recall of affected product, which was manufactured in a Belgian factory. There have been cases of illnesses reportedly linked to the product overseas, but there have been no confirmed cases in New Zealand.

The following product is in New Zealand and is affected by this issue and has been recalled:

· Kinder Surprise Maxi 100g (Natoons variety) with batch number L298R03UNB and best before date of 23 August 2022.



The following types of products have been recalled overseas and may also be in New Zealand:

· Kinder Surprise

· Kinder Surprise Maxi

· Kinder Mini Eggs

· Kinder Schokobon

· Kinder Egg Hunt

· Kinder Mix

· Kinder Maxi Mix

· Kinder Happy Moment



People who have Kinder Surprise eggs at home are encouraged to check the label to ensure it is not affected by the recall, says New Zealand Food Safety’s deputy director general Vincent Arbuckle.

“If you are in any doubt please return the product to the place of purchase. It is important to note that more details regarding the specific batches affected by the recall will be published shortly on our recall page. We encourage people to visit the page for ongoing updates.

“Kinder products are made in a number of countries and affected product comes from only one Belgian manufacturer, so we encourage people to carefully check batch numbers.

“Anyone with affected product at home should not eat it. It should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

“We know these products, which contain small toys, are particularly popular with children, so we urge people to take every precaution. The effects of salmonella infection can be serious, particularly in children younger than 5 years, adults 65 and over, and people with weakened immune systems.

“If you or a family member has eaten product affected by the recall and have concerns for your health, seek medical advice.

"Most people infected withSalmonelladevelop diarrhoea, fever, and stomach cramps six hours to six days after being exposed to the bacteria.



"The illness usually lasts four to seven days, and most healthy adults recover without treatment.”

