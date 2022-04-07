Mai Chen Retires From BNZ Board

Mai Chen is retiring as a BNZ director, bringing to an end a directorship spanning seven years.

Ms Chen has been a member of the BNZ Board since April 2015 and served on each of the BNZ Board Committees. She was appointed Chair of the BNZ Board People and Remuneration Committee in August 2016 and was the Board’s Health and Safety Champion.

BNZ Chairman Doug McKay ONZM said, “Mai has been a committed director of the BNZ board, presiding over a significant period of change and growth for the bank.

“The Board have greatly valued the commerciality and continued focus on customer that Mai has brought to discussions, particularly as the bank navigated increasing financial sector regulation and difficult economic conditions.

“We will miss Mai and thank her for her valuable contribution to BNZ,” he says.

Mai’s retirement is effective from 21 April 2022.

