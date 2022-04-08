Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Consumer NZ Names Best Supermarket Hot Cross Buns This Easter

Friday, 8 April 2022, 6:09 am
Press Release: Consumer NZ

Consumer NZ did the hard work of blind taste-testing 11 classic and non-traditional hot cross buns from across New Zealand’s main supermarket chains.

Sharing the title of the best classic hot cross bun, FreshChoice hot cross buns (half a dozen for $4.99) and Countdown traditional hot cross buns (half a dozen for $3.50) were the clear crowd-pleasers. The panel loved these two equally.

The winning hot cross buns were described as traditional with a soft texture perfectly balanced with spice and fruit, that was warmed then slathered with butter.

“Dark and enticing. Good spice and got a nice chew going on. A whisky of a hot cross bun,” said taste tester Hamish, describing the FreshChoice hot cross buns.

“Tasty! Gentle spice, good texture. It tastes of Easter,” said taster tester Caitlin on the winning Countdown buns.

“Price isn’t really an indicator of a good hot cross bun. The Countdown one that took out top spot was the cheapest we tried. Other buns at similar price points were a mixed bag,” said Consumer NZ test content team leader James le Page.

Taste testers were scathing about some of the non-traditional offerings, calling them “imposter” hot cross buns. Countdown’s Cookie Time smash choc cross buns (half a dozen for $8), was the only raisin-free option that scored well.

New World’s gooey peanut butter choc cross buns (half a dozen for $5.99) didn’t fare well with the panel, with what they described as an unusual flavour and texture combination.

Countdown’s other two non-traditional offerings, white chocolate and raspberry hot cross buns and chocolate orange hot cross buns (both half a dozen for $5.50) were both panned by the taste-testers, who were also upset with chocolate being added to hot cross buns.

Several years ago, brioche buns were introduced as an upgraded dough to hot cross buns, but the three options from Pak’nSave, New World and Countdown also didn’t rate highly with the testers. They were described as underwhelming, bland and lacking spice, with a panellist stating that it “doesn’t even taste like a hot cross bun”.

“The panel has spoken,” said le Page. “Traditional is the way to go. Without spice, it doesn't taste of Easter. Our advice: Get rid of all the imposters!”

Read more about our hot cross bun taste-test here.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Consumer NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 



Consumer: Unfair KiwiSaver Loophole Could See Thousands Shaved Off Your Pay Packet
Consumer NZ is calling for an unfair KiwiSaver loophole to be closed so that employers are required to make their KiwiSaver contributions on top of an employee’s pay package, rather than taking it out of the employee’s back pocket... More>>



MIA: Rush To Beat Clean Car Discount Fees Leads To Highest Ever Monthly Sales Of New Vehicles
Motor Industry Association Chief Executive David Crawford says that as anticipated in the lead up to the Clean Car Discount fees that became operative on 1 April, the March 2022 figures of 21,044 vehicles are the strongest for any month... More>>


How Did Life On Earth Begin?: University Of Auckland Scientist Will Test A Novel Theory
University of Auckland biophysicist Dr Peter Wills and colleagues have $2 million to test a theory on the origins of life on Earth. Nearly four billion years ago, Earth was wildly volcanic with an orange sky, green seas, and meteorites crashing down with frequency. How did life emerge in this forbidding environment?.. More>>



Science Media Centre: New Covid-19 Variant XE May Be More Transmissible – Expert Reaction
The World Health Organization is warning of a new Covid-19 variant that may be more transmissible than Omicron BA.2. XE is potentially 10 per cent more transmissible than BA.2, and was first detected in the UK in January... More>>


WorkSafe: Charter Company Sentenced Over Whakaari/White Island Failings
A charter company has been sentenced for health and safety failings in relation to the Whakaari/White Island eruption. WorkSafe New Zealand carried out its largest ever investigation into the circumstances of tourists and workers... More>>




Save Our Trains: Passenger Rail Left In Cold While Government Pours Cash Into Air New Zealand
The Save Our Trains Campaign says support needs to be given to climate friendly transport options. Save Our Trains Spokesperson Paul Callister says the recapitalization of Air New Zealand... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 