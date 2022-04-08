Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Māori Artists, New Zealand Baby Products And Wine Get Digital Boost

Friday, 8 April 2022, 10:18 am
Press Release: BNZ

A Digital Cluster Initiative from Bank of New Zealand (BNZ) and Zeald means consumers will soon have direct, online access to Māori art from the Bay of Plenty, iconic Kiwi baby products and wine from Central Otago.

Part of a digital pilot to bring New Zealand business closer to local and global consumers, BNZ and Zeald will work with groups of businesses to transform their digital operations, grow revenue streams and strengthen SME performance in the regions.

The successful Pilot groups are:

  • Ngā Kaitoi o Mataatua i Tauranga Moana - TMT Māori artists (includes multi-disciplinary artist Tracey Tawhiao and master carver Craig Fugill among other artists)
  • Baby Product Manufacturers New Zealand (led by Babu and Lamington - full list below)
  • Central Otago Wine (more than 30 wineries involved)

Each business will be equipped with state-of-the-art ecommerce and a centralised digital marketplace developed for each cluster. Digital tools and support will help increase scale, productivity, and coopetition within each group and help access new online markets.

BNZ General Manager Growth and Performance, Brandon Jackson, says, “This is a huge milestone and we’re pleased to get the pilot underway. We couldn’t be more pleased with the high quality, product range and energy of the businesses taking part.”

“By working in clusters and harnessing new digital tools, our SMEs will be able to reach beyond smaller local markets, ramp up their growth and take their products global,” says Mr Jackson.

“Ultimately, we want to help businesses to lift performance and returns, and increase productivity,” he said.

Zeald Head of Strategy, Jarra Borman, says the initiative aims to help businesses thrive online.

“The impact of Covid has put the squeeze on normal trading channels across the board. This Pilot will help these businesses and artists build their online brands, open up new channels, and access new markets online, both in New Zealand and overseas,” says Mr Borman.

“Delivering a stronger direct-to-consumer offer will be better for businesses and consumers alike,” he said.

The Pilot groups say digital has the potential to unlock new opportunities for them.

Ngā Kaitoi o Mataatua i Tauranga Moana - TMT Māori artists. Julie Paama-Pengelly, Chairperson of Te Tuhi Mareikura Charitable Trust, says: “Our five-year goal as a Trust is to create a Mataatua Māori Arts exhibition centre as a focal point for our artists, and this project helps us achieve that goal, digitally.”

Baby Product Manufacturers New Zealand. Alison Hui, Founder of Babu, says: “We are all super excited about the sheer potential of the project. We hope to achieve increased group and brand awareness locally, as well as increased sales and exposure in export markets.” Full list of brands include: Babu, Lamington, Pretty Brave, Cry Wolf, Made4Baby, Wishbone and Little Belle.

Central Otago Wine. Jake Tipler, General Manager of Central Otago Winegrowers Association, says: "After a rocky couple of years the Digital Cluster Initiative brings some much-needed good news to our wine region. The marketplace has excellent potential to boost direct-to-customer sales nationally and internationally.”

The Digital Cluster Initiative is a $500,000 initiative from BNZ and Zeald and forms part of their work as founding members of the Digital Boost Alliance.

© Scoop Media

Bank of New Zealand

BNZ

Be good with money

Bank of New Zealand (BNZ) has been a big part of New Zealand life for over 150 years since its foundation in 1861. The bank employs over 5,000 people and has more than 170 retail stores and 32 Partners business centres across the country.

Passionate about enabling a higher achieving New Zealand, BNZ works with personal, business, agri, and private wealth clients, helping them grow and make their goals a reality.

A subsidiary of the National Australia Bank Group of companies, BNZ is governed locally by a Board of Directors and strives to help New Zealanders be good with money.

Contact Bank of New Zealand

 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 



Consumer: Unfair KiwiSaver Loophole Could See Thousands Shaved Off Your Pay Packet
Consumer NZ is calling for an unfair KiwiSaver loophole to be closed so that employers are required to make their KiwiSaver contributions on top of an employee’s pay package, rather than taking it out of the employee’s back pocket... More>>



MIA: Rush To Beat Clean Car Discount Fees Leads To Highest Ever Monthly Sales Of New Vehicles
Motor Industry Association Chief Executive David Crawford says that as anticipated in the lead up to the Clean Car Discount fees that became operative on 1 April, the March 2022 figures of 21,044 vehicles are the strongest for any month... More>>


How Did Life On Earth Begin?: University Of Auckland Scientist Will Test A Novel Theory
University of Auckland biophysicist Dr Peter Wills and colleagues have $2 million to test a theory on the origins of life on Earth. Nearly four billion years ago, Earth was wildly volcanic with an orange sky, green seas, and meteorites crashing down with frequency. How did life emerge in this forbidding environment?.. More>>



Science Media Centre: New Covid-19 Variant XE May Be More Transmissible – Expert Reaction
The World Health Organization is warning of a new Covid-19 variant that may be more transmissible than Omicron BA.2. XE is potentially 10 per cent more transmissible than BA.2, and was first detected in the UK in January... More>>


WorkSafe: Charter Company Sentenced Over Whakaari/White Island Failings
A charter company has been sentenced for health and safety failings in relation to the Whakaari/White Island eruption. WorkSafe New Zealand carried out its largest ever investigation into the circumstances of tourists and workers... More>>




Save Our Trains: Passenger Rail Left In Cold While Government Pours Cash Into Air New Zealand
The Save Our Trains Campaign says support needs to be given to climate friendly transport options. Save Our Trains Spokesperson Paul Callister says the recapitalization of Air New Zealand... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 