Kombucha Tea Market Is Booming

The Kombucha Tea Market is booming as the demand for this fermented tea has increased. One of the major factors that helped to create a boom in the market was when celebrities such as Gwyneth Paltrow and Madonna publicly endorsed kombucha tea by drinking it on social media. In addition, stores like Whole Foods started selling kombucha products which increased their popularity with millennials.

The global kombucha tea market is set to witness growth at a CAGR of 12.3% and is anticipated to reach a valuation of around USD 5,234.6 Mn by 2032. The market is driven by various factors such as the growing demand for convenience packaging and the increasing awareness about the benefits of kombucha tea across the globe.

Kombucha tea has emerged as an alternative drink owing to its numerous health benefits and rising popularity among health-conscious consumers. However, certain factors such as the high price point and lack of consumer awareness

Request a Sample@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-14413

This is increasing the sales of kombucha tea that can be easily carried in the pocket. To capitalize on this, key players are adding attractive packaging, which extends the shelf life of kombucha tea storage.

Kombucha tea manufacturers are also constantly providing consumers with more creative products in terms of flavors. The kombucha tea innovation is done to meet consumer demand for a healthy and nutritious drink without compromising the flavor, taste, texture, and nutritional properties of the product.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Organic kombucha tea is expected to grow at a lucrative 13.8% CAGR during the forecast period.

North America kombucha tea market is expected to dominate the global market in 2022, with a share of around 24.1% by 2032

In terms of sales channels, modern trade is expected to have a dominant share in 2022

Online retail stores are expected to grow at a rapid pace during the forecast period.

In terms of product type, green tea is expected to dominate the global market in 2022

Black kombucha tea is expected to grow at a rapid pace during the forecast period.

Ask an Analyst- https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-14413

“Manufacturers of kombucha tea are focusing on increasing product transparency. They are also putting together dedicated teams to devise legal marketing strategies to ensure proper kombucha tea representation to woo consumers.” says a Future Market Insights analyst.

Competitive Landscape

Kombucha tea manufacturers are introducing new products to cater to consumers' diverse preferences and tastes. Kombucha tea market trends such as changing consumer preferences toward non-alcoholic beverages and increased consumption of healthier beverages, key players are focusing on expanding their product portfolio.

Kombucha Tea Market by Category

By Nature:

Organic

Conventional

By Product Type:

Green Tea

Black Tea

Oolong Tea

Others

By Flavour Type:

Regular/Unflavored

Flavored

By Sales Channel:

Modern Trade

Convenience Stores

Traditional Grocery Stores

Specialty Stores

Online Retail Stores

Others

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Country - https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-14413

Key Questions Answered in the Report

How big is the kombucha tea market?

What is the anticipated market value of the kombucha tea market by 2032 end?

What is the kombucha tea market outlook?

Which region is expected to drive the demand for the kombucha tea market?

Who are the key players operating in the market?

Top Reports Related To Food and Beverage Market Insights

Beer Market: The global beer market is estimated at US$ 665.1 Bn in 2022 and is projected to reach US$ 920.2 Bn by 2032, at a CAGR of 3.3% from 2022 to 2032.

Packaged Bread Market: The packaged bread market is valued at US$ 42.4 Bn in 2022 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period, to reach a value of US$ 66.5 Bn by 2032.

Organic Tea Market: Organic Tea Market is expected to reach market valuation of US$ 1.2 Bn by the year 2022, accelerating at a CAGR of 8.2% by 2022-2032

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in Dubai, and has delivery centers in the UK, U.S. and India. FMI's latestmarket research reportsand industry analysis help businesses navigate challenges and make critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition. Our customized andsyndicated market research reportsdeliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth. A team of expert-led analysts at FMI continuously tracks emerging trends and events in a broad range of industries to ensure that our clients prepare for the evolving needs of their consumers.

Contact:

Ankush Nikam

Future Market Insights,

1602-6 Jumeirah Bay X2 Tower,

Plot No: JLT-PH2-X2A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai,

United Arab Emirates

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

For Media Enquiries: press@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/

Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/kombucha-tea-market

© Scoop Media