International Travel: February 2022



International travel covers the number and characteristics of overseas visitors and New Zealand resident travellers (short-term movements) entering or leaving New Zealand.

Key facts

There were 41,000 total border crossings in February 2022, up from 38,600 in January 2022, made up of 16,300 arrivals and 24,600 departures. Arrivals were up 400 and departures were up 2,000.

Provisional data for March 2022 shows increases in both arrivals and departures compared with February 2022.

These increases coincide with the relaxation of border restrictions by the New Zealand Government from the end of February 2022 (see Self-isolation requirements removed and When New Zealand's borders open).

Border crossings include all arrivals and departures, either for short-term trips or longer-term migration, by people living overseas or in New Zealand.

